ENID, Okla. — On Saturday morning, Danielle Fleig found a beautiful dress and some wonderful accessories to wear to her high school prom.
The 16-year-old Enid High School student shopped with some of her relatives for about 30 minutes at Enid First Assembly, which had more than 300 formal, pageant and Sunday-best dresses available for less than $100 each this weekend.
The pop-up sale was put together by 11-year-old Journey Gould, of Arkansas, and her family, some of whom live in Enid, for her pageant platform, called “Breaking the Silence,” raising funds for domestic violence services for children.
“This means a lot to me, and I’m really thankful that it’s going to help others,” Fleig said. “It’s more than just a dress.”
About 50 people in total showed up for the two-day sale, and more than $600 was raised for Journey’s $10,000 goal for 2022, said her mother, Laura Gould.
Besides their travel funds to get to Enid from Arkansas, all of the money will go toward "Breaking the Silence," and some of the funds will stay the Enid community.
Journey is a survivor of juvenile domestic violence and has been involved in pageants for a few years. She became a lifetime ambassador for Southern Sweet Pea Pageants, one of two in the pageant circuit across the nation.
Through “Breaking the Silence,” she is able to donate funds to child advocacy centers and make emergency bags filled with things like hygienic items, stuffed animals and journals to take to the centers.
Gould said the pop-up sale was about raising awareness of juvenile domestic violence and raising funds for other children.
“Just watching (Journey) grow, and seeing that she is able to now help other people — that's been big,” Gould said.
Fleig agreed, saying that it takes bravery.
“It takes a lot of courage ... to stand up and say something, and I’m glad she did,” Fleig said.
Since Journey was crowned in August 2021, Gould said about $2,500 has been raised from events in Arkansas and Branson, Mo. Gould said a sale will be held in Illinois soon.
Virginia Barrick, Journey’s grandmother, said it was good that Journey had the opportunity to do this in Enid and that community members were able to contribute to “Breaking the Silence.”
“Now, we can give back to somebody else,” she said.
