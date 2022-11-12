Enid News & Eagle
Pond Creek native Judith James, M.D., Ph.D., was named executive vice president and chief medical officer of the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.
James first came to OMRF as a Fleming Scholar in 1988. A member of the National Academy of Medicine and the foundation’s current vice president of clinical affairs, James holds the Lou C. Kerr Endowed Chair in Biomedical Research.
She is recognized worldwide as a pioneer in autoimmune disease research. She is the foundation’s first chief medical officer and will assume her new role in January.
