POND CREEK, Okla. — A 45-year-old Pond Creek man has been arrested and charged with one count of performing lewd acts in the presence of a minor child.
Cleven Ray Campbell was arrested on July 26 at his residence in Pond Creek after video footage was turned in showing Campbell engaging in self-pleasure acts on his front porch in view of minors on July 19, according to a report from Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation..
Campbell’s porch faces the Pond Creek-Hunter Public Schools football field. Two minors were on the field and witnessed Campbell pulling out his “private parts” and masturbating, according to the OSBI report.
The minors said they were unsure if Campbell saw them on the football field, but began recording the act on their cellphone, according to the report.
In an interview with OSBI, Campbell admitted he was the person who had engaged in the lewd acts. He described seeing two young girls and believed they had seen him, according to the report.
He admitted to doing this more than 20 times while living in Pond Creek, according to the report. He admitted he has been caught on numerous occasions, saying this was something he had struggled with for years. He described being caught more than six years ago while living in Enid, according to the report.
Campbell said he knew what he did was wrong and was ready to face the consequences, before being transported to Grant County Jail.
Campbell’s bond is set at $3,000.
