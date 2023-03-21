A Northwest Oklahoma educator will be honored at the Professional Oklahoma Educators Foundation Excellence in Education awards banquet April 21, 2023, in Oklahoma City.
Cassie Barr, Pond-Creek-Hunter Public Schools, is a finalist for the Teacher Character Award.
The Excellence in Education awards banquet is an evening dedicated to recognizing and rewarding Oklahoma educators who demonstrate a commitment to their students in teaching strength of character and excellence in the school or classroom. Award finalists must go through a rigorous application and evaluation process.
“These awards serve as an encouragement to not only Oklahoma educators, but also to the many businesses, organizations and communities that have a stake in the character building and intellectual development of the children who will shape our state in the future,” POE Foundation Executive Director Ginger Tinney said.
The Professional Oklahoma Educators Foundation will recognize finalists in nine award categories: elementary, middle school/junior high, high school, special education, non-certified support professional, educational specialist, administrator and character.
One winner from each category will be announced at the banquet. For more information about how to support these educators or to buy event tickets call (888) 331-2763 or email POEF at events@apoe.org.
