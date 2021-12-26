Ponca Tribe offered $10.5K for city's Kaw Lake project; talks still ongoing for remaining 4 parcels

ENID, Okla. — Following actions taken earlier this week, the city of Enid now still has to acquire five remaining parcels of land — four partially owned by members of the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma — to construct its water pipeline from Kaw Lake to Enid.

“We’re still looking to acquire that” group of parcels, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said after Tuesday’s Enid City Commission meeting.

In late-September 2020, the city of Enid, through design firm Garver Engineering, offered the Ponca Tribe over $7,200 total for the four other parcels located in Kay County, according to a notice of intent sent to the Tribe.

The Tribe’s undivided interests in the various properties, ranging between 0.4% and 65%, came to amounts ranging from $69 to $6,650, respectively.

After an appraisal, reasonable market values had been approved by the BIA Pawnee agency, and the offers were then increased to be comparable to other parcels along the pipeline, according to the notice from Garver land agent Craig Cunningham.

The letter also expressed interest in scheduling a meeting with the Tribe to discuss the offers.

The city’s then-Engineering Director Chris Gdanski offered the same $7,257.45 total, plus an additional $2,612.50, in a letter sent over six months later in April 2021 to Oliver Little Cook, chairman of the Tribe’s Business Committee, and Staci Hesler, the Tribe’s Tribal Historic Preservation Officer.

Though this was specified “per parcel,” the amount was presented in the letter as $10,450 total.

The bonus was intended “to compensate the Tribe for administrative time and inconveniences resulting from environmental consultations and communicating with members of the Ponca Tribe,” according to Gdanski’s letter.

Both letters were received Dec. 10 from a News & Eagle open records request for notices of intent and offer packages sent for the four parcels.

“The process to acquire realty through the BIA is often a slow-moving process,” Carla Carney, secretary-treasurer of the Ponca Tribe’s Business Committee, said in a Facebook message from the Tribe’s profile Wednesday.

In early October, city commissioners approved four emergency resolutions to allow attorneys to proceed with condemning each parcel’s easements, under eminent domain statutes, but no condemnation petitions had yet been filed in the county’s district court as of Dec. 23.

A tentative agreement had been reached for the easements, “but final resolution had not occurred ahead of the commission meeting,” according to the meeting agenda.

The Ponca Tribe apparently has been in discussions with the city at least as far back as 2018, helping the city identify and make contact with tribal member landowners, as well as reviewing issues important to the Tribe.

In November 2018, Gilbert, the city manager, sent a signed update letter to then-Chairman Douglas Rhodd, notifying him that the design and permitting phase was starting. Gilbert, who also sent updates to leaders of the Kaw Nation and the Otoe-Missoula Tribe, said it had “been a while” since previous updates about the water project.

Easements on 230 total parcels of land from Kaw Lake to Enid are needed for the pipeline portion of the project.

Enid city commissioners on Tuesday approved paying $10,425 to a Kay County landowner, Dell Yellow Bird, in exchange for his partial ownership of a property easement needed for the 70-mile pipeline.

The BIA granted the right of way on Nov. 2, Superintendent Jeremy Lovekamp, who oversees BIA’s Pawnee agency, told city-contracted design engineers in a letter dated Dec. 3.

On Aug. 17, city commissioners also had approved awarding $1,092.33 to Ponca City resident Syble Hager, a fee owner of another BIA allotment parcel, for her 1/30th ownership of property in Kay County.

+3 City of Enid, Osage Nation come to the table for $1 million Kaw Lake deal In return for sovereign immunity in building the Kaw Lake pipeline project on disputed lands, the city is providing the Osage Nation a one-time payment of $1 million, as well as guaranteed right to use about a third of the pipeline’s total capacity, according to the Nation.

This amount included $609 specifically for damages to crops for two years, according to a summary acquisition. The city had offered the BIA a total $14,500 for permanent and temporary easements.

The BIA’s Southern Plains Oklahoma regional office, which includes Pawnee’s agency, oversees intra-governmental negotiations, programs and services with federally recognized tribes in the Plains and Western Oklahoma area.

The regional office, based in Anadarko, directed answers to any specific questions about the easement negotiations to the federal Department of the Interior’s news media team. Staff members of the regional office said they aren’t allowed to speak to media directly.

However, emails from the News & Eagle to the department’s communications beginning two weeks ago and as late as Wednesday have gone unanswered.

Condemnation of a fifth sought-after parcel of land in Osage County currently is being disputed in district court. Attorneys for landowner Dr. James Merrifield and the city of Enid will continue debating objections to the condemnation — and the entire Kaw Lake project — at a hearing set for Jan. 6.