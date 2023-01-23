ENID, Okla. — A 75-year-old Ponca City man was sentenced earlier this month on four counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12.
On Jan. 4, Billy Hocker pleaded no contest to the four felony charges and received 25 years, with all but the first seven years suspended, with Department of Corrections on all of them.
According to an affidavit, an Enid Police Department officer spoke with the children’s mother, who told the officer she walked in on four children talking about Hocker, on May 1, 2021.
The children then told her Hocker had been touching all four of them inappropriately.
Forensic interviews with the all four of the children were conducted on July 12, 2021. They all said in the interviews that Hocker had touched their “private parts” and/or breasts, according to the affidavit.
The mother said after she found out what happened, Hocker sent her a text message asking her to call him. The mother told Hocker to not come around the family, to which Hocker replied and said he had “stopped doing those things a long time ago,” according to the affidavit.
Hocker was charged Nov. 4, 2021.
Lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12 is an 85% crime, so Hocker will have to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for consideration for parole.
All four sentences will run concurrently, and upon Hocker's release, he will have to register as a sex offender.
Hocker also was ordered to pay court costs; $200 to the victim's compensation fund; a $150 DNA fee; and $25 in jail costs.
