HENNESSEY, Okla. — A Ponca City man was hospitalized in stable condition for a head injury after a three-vehicle collision southeast of this Kingfisher County town at 1:13 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Gary Gene Higgins, 47, was taken by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City after the 2007 Freightliner semi he was driving struck a 2009 Peterbilt semi driven by Kent Douglas Dobbins, 34, also of Ponca City, which in turn hit a 2004 Ford pickup drive by Doug Eugene Gholson, 62, of Kingfisher, according to OHP.
Neither Dobbins nor Gholson were injured, and there were no passengers involved, OHP reports.
All vehicles were eastbound on graveled County Road E680, according to OHP, when Dobbins began slowing his semi for a stop sign, at which Gholson was stopped at the intersection of County Road N 2920, also known as Banner Road, 3 miles south and 4 east of Hennessey.
OHP reports Higgins was foliowing Dobbins’ vehicle too closely and was unable to stop before rear-ending the Peterbilt. Seat belts were equipped and in use by Dobbins and Gholson but not Higgins, who was pinned for about 15 to 20 minutes before being freed by Dover fire personnel, according to the report.
