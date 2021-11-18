ENID, Okla. — A 74-year-old Ponca City man was charged in Garfield County District Court with four counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12 after four children said he touched them inappropriately.
Billy Hocker was charged with the four felony counts on Nov. 4 and was scheduled for an arraignment Thursday morning.
On May 1, an Enid Police Department officer spoke with the children's mother, who told the officer that she walked in on them talking about Hocker, according to court documents. The children then told her that Hocker had been touching all four of them inappropriately.
Forensic interviews with the all four of the children were conducted on July 12. They all said in the interviews that Hocker had touched their "private parts" and/or breasts, according to the affidavit.
The mother said that after she found out what happened, Hocker had sent her a text message asking her to call him. The mother told Hocker to not come around the family, to which Hocker replied and said he had "stopped doing those things a long time ago," according to the affidavit.
According to online court records, Hocker was released on bond, which was set at $50,000, on Monday, Nov. 15.
