PONCA CITY, Okla. — A startling image on social media shows a Ponca City man battling the coronavirus in Kay County.

Former Ponca City resident Christy Yousefi posted a Facebook photo of her father, Ponca City resident Geoffrey Cowan, suffering from COVID-19, on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

+2 UPDATE: Oklahoma COVID-19 cases up to 53 on Saturday, OSDH reports The number of Oklahomans testing positive for coronavirus COVID-19 increased by 4 to 53, with 560 testing negative and 144 results still pending, according to the latest figures released Saturday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Cowan, 69, was breathing through a ventilator Thursday in the intensive care unit at AllianceHealth Hospital in Ponca City while his sick wife is quarantined at home, according to KFOR.

“This is my DAD,” Yousefi posted Thursday on Facebook. "This is COVID-19. This is real."

“My dad has self-quarantined with my mom for last 13 days, and he is now here.”

Yousefi said she urged people to take the coronavirus more seriously and “do the right thing” with self-distancing.

“Stay home,” Yousefi wrote. “Make do. Wash your hands. Please pray for both of my parents as they try to survive this. Regardless where it came from or how right or wrong anybody reacted, we as single individuals have to make the right call from here on out to make a difference."

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.