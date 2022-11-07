Garfield County residents will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, for the general election.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.Tuesday, and voters will have to go to their designated polling places. Anyone who is in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Voters will decide many state and federal races:
• Governor — Natalie Bruno, Libertarian; Kevin Stitt, Republican; Joy Hofmeister, Democrat; and Ervin Stone Yen, independent.
• Lieutenant Governor — Chris Powell, Libertarian; Matt Pinnell, Republican; and Melinda L. Alizadeh-Fard, Democrat.
• Attorney General — Lynda Steele, Libertarian, and Gentner F. Drummond, Republican.
• State Treasurer — Gregory J. Sadler, Libertarian; Todd Russ, Republican; and Charles De Coune, Democrat.
• Superintendent of Public Instruction — Ryan Walters, Republican, and Jena Nelson, Democrat.
• Commissioner of Labor — Will Daughtery, Libertarian; Leslie Kathryn Osborn, Republican; and Jack Henderson, Democrat.
• U.S. Senator (unexpired term) — Robert Murphy, Libertarian; Markwayne Mullin, Republican; Kendra Horn, Democrat; and Ray Woods, independent.
• U.S. Senator — Kenneth D. Blevins, Libertarian; James Lankford, Republican; Madison Horn, Democrat; and Michael L. Delaney, independent.
• U.S. Representative — Frank D. Lucas, Republican, and Jeremiah A. Ross, Democrat.
All voters also will be able to vote on judicial retention for Oklahoma Supreme Court and Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals.
Voters in state House District 40 will choose between incumbent Republican Rep. Chad Caldwell and Democrat challenger Nicholas Payne.
Waukomis residents only will vote on a proposition to make the clerk-treasurer position an appointed one by the Waukomis Board of Trustees. If approved, the proposal would take effect in April 2023.
Garfield County Election Board can be reached at (580) 237-6016 or by email at GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
