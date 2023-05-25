Two Northwest Oklahomans are among the eight people in the 96th class of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
The 2023 honorees were named Thursday, May 25, 2023, during a luncheon at Gaylord-Pickens Museum in Oklahoma City.
Dr. Barry Pollard, of Waukomis, and Dr. Judith James, of Pond Creek, were part of the class.
The others are Dwight Adams, Edmond, creator of the National DNA Database System; John A. “Rocky” Barrett Jr., Shawnee, chairman of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation; Bill Lance, Sulphur, secretary of state of the Chickasaw Nation; J Mays, Maysville, celebrated automobile designer; Madeline Manning Mims, Tulsa, Olympic gold medalist and the first woman to break two minutes in the 800 meter; and posthumously, Mary Golda Ross, Park Hill, the first Native American female aerospace engineer.
“We honor a few of our own on this special day. These friends stand tall on a mountain of accomplishments, yet their feet are planted firmly in the red dirt of Oklahoma,” Jane Jayroe Gamble, member of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, said Thursday.
Pollard established his practice in Enid following graduation from Oklahoma State University with a degree in biochemistry and the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine with neurosurgery as his specialty. During his more than 40 years serving the community, he performed more than 20,000 life-saving and life-changing surgeries, procedures previously unavailable in the more rural area of Oklahoma.
An avid farmer of approximately 10,000 acres, Pollard is a member of American Angus Association and runs a registered herd of high-quality Angus genetics. He serves as vice president of the national organization, becoming president in 2024. Pollard opened his first John Deere location in 1985. Today, P&K Equipment has grown to 29 John Deere locations in Oklahoma, Iowa and Arkansas and employs more than 800 people. Pollard is well-known for his support of FFA and 4-H events.
Pollard served 10 years on the Oklahoma State University Foundation’s Board of Trustees, with two years as president during the billion-dollar campaign, and is a founding member of OSU’s Medical Cowboys to ensure funding for those interested in the medical field and serving rural communities. In addition, he currently serves on the board of directors for Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation. His awards and honors include induction to the Oklahoma State University Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Agriculture Hall of Fame. He was named 2016 Pillar of the Plains for his contributions to the Enid community.
James is an internationally recognized physician and scientist. She is executive vice president of Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, is a fifth-generation Oklahoman and has dedicated her career to understanding autoimmune diseases and improving the health of Oklahomans. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma Baptist University and was the first M.D./Ph.D. dual degree program graduate from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.
A board-certified rheumatologist, James has made contributions to understanding how autoimmune diseases start and progress. She has published more than 330 articles and is the principal investigator for numerous National Institutes of Health-funded grants. She leads national consortia focused on finding better directed therapies for autoimmune disease patients.
As associate vice provost for Clinical and Translational Science at OUHSC, James leads the NIH-funded Oklahoma Shared Clinical and Translational Resources, bringing together 29 Oklahoma entities focused on improving health outcomes for our citizens. She has had more than 150 trainees in her lab, training rural students and tribal members. James still practices rheumatology, focusing on lupus and related rheumatic conditions.
Her awards and recognitions include Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, Lupus Foundation of America’s Evelyn V. Hess Award and Stanley J. Korsmeyer Award from the American Society for Clinical Investigation. An elected member of the Association of American Physicians, in 2022 she became the first Oklahoma woman elected to the National Academy of Medicine, one of the highest honors bestowed in the field.
“Our state’s highest honor goes deservedly to these Oklahomans who apply their talents and intellect to reach for more,” said Shannon L. Rich, president and CEO of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. “Each honoree is an inspiring ambassador of the pioneer spirit we so admire and need today.”
After the class announcement, a legacy gift of $2 million was announced by T. Boone Pickens Foundation officer Jay Rosser. This testamentary gift from the late Pickens, a 2003 inductee of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, helped establish the namesake museum in the former Mid-Continent Life Insurance Building in the Heritage Hills neighborhood in 2001.
“Where there’s a will, get in it,” Rosser said. “Boone understood the role the Oklahoma Hall of Fame plays in preserving the history of this great state and the great people."
The Oklahoma Hall of Fame was founded in 1927.
