ENID, Okla. — A Fairmont man is facing criminal charges after being accused of stealing and selling 110 head of cattle from Pollard Farms without authorization.
Keenan Earl Pendley, 35, was charged July 20 with nine counts of larceny of domestic animals or implements of husbandry and one count of pattern of criminal offenses.
The first nine felony counts are punishable by three years to 10 years in prison, or by a fine in an amount equal to three times the value of animals and machinery stolen but not more than $500,000, or by both.
Each head of cattle stolen may constitute a separate offense and may be punishable as a separate violation.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, the Investigative Services Unit with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry was contacted on May 25, 2022, by Dr. Barry Pollard, of Waukomis, who said there were problems with a hired ranch hand.
Pollard said Hennessey Packing Co. had contacted the Pollard Farms secretary on May 24 to let her know Pendley had brought two head of cattle there on April 21 to be sold after processing.
After the cows were sold, Pendley went to pick up checks at Hennessey Packing from individuals purchasing the beef, totaling $4,800, and according to the affidavit, Pendley asked to have the checks made out to him personally because he had a partnership with the cattle slaughtered, which concerned the owner of Hennessey Packing because he knew Pendley did not own cattle.
The affidavit states after giving Pendley the check, the owner told Pollard he would notify him when the checks cleared from the bank from the individual, stating Pendley had scheduled 10 steers in October for meat to be sold again.
Pollard said the steers normally are butchered for the hired ranch hands once per year, but that this transaction was not authorized by him and that at the time of the report, Pendley kept the $4,800, according to the affidavit.
Pollard’s suspicion about Pendley, who had worked for Pollard Farms since April 2016 and rose up to ranch manager, increased. The affidavit states Pendley was not only employed by Pollard but was provided a home to live in with all utilities paid, a vehicle to drive along with fuel and beef for an entire year, all while making approximately $80,000 annually.
Pollard spoke with the owner of Enid Livestock Market and asked if any cattle had been sold under Pendley, and the owner said 59 head of cattle had been sold under Pendley from February 2021 to January 2022.
At that point, Pollard contacted the ODAFF to investigate because he knew Pendley did not own nor had the assets to raise and sell that many cattle.
Pollard further found out Pendley had stopped branding the cattle purchased by Pollard Farms and told other ranch hands to do the same, saying “if they culled bad cattle, he did not want the Ranch brand being passed along on bad cattle,” according to the affidavit.
Timeline of sales
On July 10, 2019, investigations at Payne County Stockyards showed Pendley sold one cow and a bull, according to the affidavit. One cow displayed a vaccination record number applied by a local veterinarian, which showed the animal was owned by Pollard, according to the affidavit.
Pendley didn’t have the authorization to sell the animal nor keep the funds of $1,737.61.
On Dec. 18, 2019, Pendley sold five heifers at Enid Livestock Market, and four of them had vaccination tags in their ears all installed by the local veterinarian, with the registered owner as Pollard. Pendley received a check for $5,087.50. The affidavit states on Dec. 20, 2019, Pendley was found from financial records to be passing this check through his Stride Bank account.
On June 29, 2020, Pendley sold nine cows to Southern Plains Livestock Auction in Blackwell, with one cow being identified as having been purchased by Pollard Farms in 2018.
On Sept. 16, 2020, Pendley took 10 open cows to Enid Livestock Market and received a check for $7,690.58, which appeared to be cashed but not deposited into his account at the time of the report. Out of the 10 cows, one possessed an identification tag that was placed at Ada Livestock Market in 2018 and recorded to be purchased at that sale from Pollard Farms, according to the affidavit.
On Nov. 12, 2020, Pendley sold four cows and six steer and bull calves at Enid Livestock Market, receiving a check for $4,934.13, which was passed through Stride Bank on Nov. 13, 2020.
The cows were not marked with any type of tracking indicators and have not been able to be identified, and according to the affidavit, the special agent has not been able to identify any purchases of cattle throughout his banking history, leading him to believe the cattle were raised on Pollard Farms.
On Feb. 4, 2021, Pendley sold four cows to Enid Livestock Market and received a check for $3,291.94, which passed through his account on the same day and appeared to be deposited by his wife, according to the affidavit.
On March 11, 2021, Pendley sold 11 2-year-old heifers to Enid Livestock Market and received an $8,507.92 check, which passed through his account the next day. The affidavit states the cattle Pendley sold are expected to have been raised on Pollard Farms, and one of them had an identification tag placed from the local veterinarian.
On May 13, 2021, Pendley delivered nine cows to Enid Livestock Market, and one cow displayed an identification tag that was traced back to Pollard Farms as being the owner, according to the affidavit. He received a check for $6,573.41 and deposited it into his bank account.
On July 7, 2021, Pendley sold six cows to Enid Livestock Market for a total of $6,077.88, with the check deposited at Stride Bank on July 9, 2021. None of the cows had any identifying marks or tags, and the affidavit states the special agent believes the cows had been raised on Pollard Farms.
On Aug. 25, 2021, Pendley sold 10 heifers to Enid Livestock Market, none of which had any identifying marks or tags but were believed to be raised on Pollard Farms, according to the affidavit. Pendley received an $8,741.60 check, which was deposited two days later.
Pendley told Enid Livestock Market the heifers were home-raised, the affidavit states.
On Nov. 3, 2021, Pendley sold 11 cows to Enid Livestock Market and received a $9,705.28 check. One cow had an identification tag that traced back to Pollard Farms, and the check was deposited into his Stride Bank account two days later.
On June 10, 2022, a search warrant to Stride Bank was served to obtain financial records of the deposits of large sums of money from the sale of cattle, the affidavit states. On June 13, it was found Pendley had a “very active relationship with the Enid Livestock Sale selling cattle.”
According to the affidavit, other incidents have been discovered throughout the investigation, occurring before Dec. 1, 2019.
In total, Pendley sold 84 head of cattle from Dec. 19, 2019, through Jan. 20, 2022, at Enid Livestock Market and made a gross amount of $70, 603.58, with a net amount of $67,884.53.
The affidavit states Pendley has never purchased any cattle at Enid Livestock Market — only sold cattle.
Pendley sold a total of nine heads of cows at Southern Plains Livestock Market in Blackwell, totaling $8,460.31.
Payne County Stock Yards reported Pendley sold a total of 14 heads of cattle since 2018 for $10,267.48.
The total number of cattle sold through public distribution sales is $89,331.37.
It also was found, according to the affidavit, that Pendley had sold three bulls to private citizens — two of them being out-of-state purchases. This part of the investigation is ongoing.
Interviews
According to the affidavit, the data input specialist at Pollard Farms said during a June 13 interview she received information from a Hennessey butcher who expressed concerns about cattle Pendley had been bringing in.
The employee said talked to Pollard and found out Pendley had not been told to take any cattle to slaughter.
She also added Pendley has become “very controlling and controversial when it comes to ranch issues,” saying it’s been made known that “nobody talked to Dr. Pollard” and that Pendley will relay any information to him, the affidavit states.
The owner of Hennessey Packing was contacted and told investigators Pendley had brought some cattle to be butchered on a couple of occasions, including once on Feb. 10, 2022, when Pendley brought a large cow and a pig to be slaughtered, and later, on April 21, 2022, when Pendley brought in two black cows with no identifying marks.
The latter stood out to the owner because the cows “looked like very nice and high-end cattle.” The owner’s suspicion rose when Pendley asked the checks to be made out to himself.
On June 28, 2022, Pendley was interviewed at Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and told the ODAFF special agent his responsibilities included the hiring of ranch hands, artificially inseminating cattle and culling, selling and rotating cattle.
Pendley said he had more than 20 years of experience with cattle and a bachelor’s degree in animal science. The special agent said in the affidavit he knows Pendley did not own any cattle of his own except for mini-Herefords that his children used as show animals.
Initially, Pendley said he did not own any cattle but later said he had about 20 cows he kept on land near Stillwater, later saying he had a deal with the land owner to feed and check on the cows.
When asked if he sold any calves, Pendley said he had sold a few of the cattle he owned “but past that, he had not.”
The special agent presented sales receipts from Enid Livestock Market to Pendley, who said some of the cattle sold were his. After several minutes of denying selling any stolen cattle, Pendley agreed he made a “poor decision” and sold some of Pollard Farms’ cattle, adding he was just trying to keep food on the table for his family.
The special agent contacted the landowner in Stillwater, who stated he knew Pendley but never held or took care of any cattle owned by Pendley.
The affidavit states Pendley said in his voluntary statement that two-thirds of the cattle he sold were from Pollard Farms, equating to approximately 73 heads of cows.
Pendley’s wife was interviewed and said she was aware of the extra income Pendley was bringing home, according to the affidavit.
She explained Pendley told her he was in a partnership with somebody, which is where the extra income was coming from. Pendley and the person he said he was in a partnership with had a “broken friendship,” the affidavit states.
The special agent asked her if she thought it was weird that the two aren’t friends but that checks from livestock sales keep coming, and she said, “Yes.”
According to the affidavit, the special agent had “no question” that Pendley didn’t tell his wife the true story about the extra income but that she failed to ask questions.
His wife also told the special agent they owned two mini-Hereford heifers.
Pendley’s bond was set at $1 million, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 29.
