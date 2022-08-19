OKLAHOMA CITY — Ryan Walters said he wants to upend Oklahoma’s education system by taking a “very direct approach,” getting it back on track by removing “extremism” and “indoctrination” in schools and increasing fiscal transparency and school choice.
Walters, a Republican candidate for state superintendent of public instruction, said Oklahomans are tired of ranking poorly in many education categories.
“I have a real sense of urgency to improve our education system so that all of our kids have success,” Walters said.
He faces an Aug. 23 runoff against Republican opponent April Grace. The winner faces a Democratic challenger in November’s general election.
Whoever voters choose will face a slate of complex problems including teacher shortages, lagging teacher and staff pay, and national rankings that continue to indicate low educational outcomes and underfunding of public schools. Also, another legislative fight over vouchers and diverting public funding to private schools and homeschool students looms.
Walters is an unapologetic supporter of allowing tax dollars to be spent on families who homeschool their children or send them to private schools, though he doesn’t call them vouchers, and of expanding school choice. He’s critical of the Legislature’s public school open transfer policies, saying they don’t go far enough and too many children astill re being denied transfers due to capacity and the decision of “a government bureaucrat.”
He said he is proud that Oklahoma was among the first states to ban the teaching of critical race theory, and believes that any school that attempts to push “indoctrination over academics” should lose its accreditation and any superintendent that allows that should lose their certification.
A former classroom teacher with about a decade of teaching experience, Walters acknowledges Oklahoma ranks toward the bottom in many national indicators — including funding for public schools — but said funding is not everything.
He said while lawmakers have invested in the overall system, they have not done enough to ensure that money is getting into the classroom. The money must go to teacher pay, classroom resources and “not going to grow bureaucracy, (and) not going to grow programs to push indoctrination and not academics.”
“We have not changed the system to be better for every single kid as an individual,” Walters said. “And so that’s where you hear me say things like we need to unpack funding so that it follows kids and their choices.”
Walters, who serves as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s education secretary, said the state needs more tax dollars spent in the classroom, and that will come through transparency and accountability of education budgets and ensuring that schools are using it in the classroom.
He said he’s concerned about the accountability and transparency of the dollars that already are being spent and said for the first time they’re auditing the State Department of Education, which has “liberal Democrat Joy Hofmeister running that department.”
In an email, the State Department of Education said every dollar received and expended is publicly reported to the penny on the state’s financial transparency website. Local-level expenditures also are made available on the Oklahoma School Report Card website.
The agency said “it is worth noting” that a federal audit recently probed the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER Fund, which was federal COVID-19 aid. The audit found that the only money that could be fully accounted for was what the governor’s office gave to the State Department of Education to administer. The same could not be said of the remaining $31 million administered outside Department of Education oversight.
The federal funds were supposed to be given to low-income families for education-related purchases, but a July federal audit found that the state should return about $653,000 because families were allowed to spend the funds on non-education related items like televisions, Christmas trees and air conditioners. It also called on Oklahoma to audit another $5.5 million that also may need to be returned.
Walters said the vendor breached the contract, and said they would be held accountable. He said Oklahoma is actively suing the vendor. However, the federal audit found the state did not use an internal spending control option offered by the vendor nor did it review expenditures.
The vendor, ClassWallet, did not respond to an email requesting comment.
Walters has shrugged off concerns that he’s polarizing, and said he has a broad coalition of Oklahomans who support him, including financial supporters who want to improve the state’s education system. He loves talking about education — even with Oklahomans who see things differently.
While crisscrossing the state spreading his campaign message, he said he consistently hears from parents, teachers and community members that they want a better education system that sets their children up for success.
“They want more freedom, more options,” he said. “They want to support the best and brightest teachers. They want accountability over administrators and schools that have gone woke. They want to keep a focus on academics.”
Stitt remains one his strongest supporters.
He said if Oklahoma is going to be Top 10 in education, it can’t keep doing the same things that are leading to worsening outcomes for students. Stitt believes Walters will make a fantastic state superintendent, and added, if “there’s people that are criticizing him (it’s) because he’s standing up for parents.”
“I don’t see your parents saying that,” he said of the criticism. “I just hear more of the establishment saying that, or the education establishment.”
To tackle teacher shortages, Walters said the state is going to have to continue to show that it’s not going to “allow indoctrination in the classroom” or to be pushed by administrators. He said teachers complain weekly that their curriculum is not aligned with what they’re supposed to be doing.
“We need to ensure that teachers are getting money in the classroom, teachers are getting money into their teacher pay, that we’re not continuing to increase administration around the state,” Walters said. “We continue to invest in education, but the investment is going to bureaucracy.”
