OKLAHOMA CITY — Ryan Walters has become the most divisive man in Oklahoma politics, say some Republicans.
While some legislators say the state superintendent’s focus on delivering voters exactly what he promised on the campaign trail is refreshing, a growing number of Republicans say they are becoming increasingly irritated by his continued divisive rhetoric, a culture of fear they claim he’s sowing and what they see as a lack of any practical and original ideas to improve public education outcomes.
And, they acknowledge that there is a growing bipartisan interest among legislators — at least in the state House — to place “guardrails” to try to limit Walters' power in the next four years.
Walters, however, said he remains “unapologetic” and wants to keep the focus on what he calls “hard conversation,” even though others may be offended.
“I’m here to bring the power back to parents (to) do what’s best for kids,” Walters said. “When the radical left wants to throw a fit, I just take that as encouragement.”
Legislators criticize Walters’ recent focus on “cultural issues,” such as removing “wokeness” and “critical race theory” from schools, instead of advancing realistic policy solutions designed to get more qualified teachers into Oklahoma classrooms or bolster student outcomes. Critics believe he’s sowed division by doing things like taking down the Educators Hall of Fame, showing up about an hour late to the state’s annual awards ceremony that honors the best and brightest public school teachers and by publicly questioning whether Oklahoma universities are focused on ideology instead of preparing students for workforce success.
State Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, said there’s a “huge lack of confidence” in Walters’ ability to run a state agency that serves nearly 700,000 public school students.
He said the Legislature is not getting “anything of substance” or any practical policy ideas from Walters. He also said student test scores are rising under policies put in place by the previous administration, and both Walters’ predecessors, Janet Barresi and Joy Hofmeister, “had a plan” and budgets with direction and vision.
“He’s chosen a path of rhetoric and not actual legitimate education policy,” McBride said. “It’s just not right to have somebody in this position that has these kind of ideas.”
McBride believes lawmakers need to put “guardrails” on Walters based on his actions so far, and if Walters continues down the same path more legislation could come to further limit his power.
“I think Ryan Walters is purposely putting his finger in every wound he can find to foment division and draw attention to himself and to distract from the fact that he has no standing in the Legislature,” said state Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said Walters is probably “the most divisive because it seems like everything he comes out with is divisive.”
He said lawmakers are “rolling their eyes” at Walters, and that it seems he’s more interested in being “the superintendent of private instruction than he is the superintendent of public instruction.”
Walters should be championing public schools and partnering with school leaders and teachers to make things better, but instead he continues to isolate himself and foment an environment of uncertainty and distrust that focuses on “culture issues,” Pemberton said.
“I’d like to see him settle down and actually start talking about reading and writing and arithmetic and how to bring up test scores and how we can make things better for teachers and how we can strengthen our public schools instead of wanting to go the other direction,” Pemberton said. “So it’s disappointing. It really is.”
Walters said he is “unapologetic,” and that people view him as divisive because “political correctness has run amok.”
He said he’s not worried about being politically correct or trying to ensure that no one is offended. That’s part of the problem with society today, he said.
“I came here to have hard conversations and find solutions,” Walters said. “And we have a politically correct mentality oftentimes in society where folks don’t want you to say those things, and they want to beat around the bush, and that’s not the way I operate. I’m very direct. I want to work with everyone to get a good plan together.”
He also views “all of the negative feedback” as “positive encouragement.”
“I am over the right target because these radical unions and the far left radicals have continued to push indoctrination and take power away from parents.”
Walters said he’s laid out the “most bold, comprehensive education strategy in the country” and said there’s a unified push among Republicans to move major pieces of education policy through the Legislature.
State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, said a lot of politicians often soften their stances after being elected, but Walters hasn’t. He’s stayed true to his campaign promises, which Standridge thinks voters respect.
“I think that’s maybe kind of the approach he took, which maybe makes people think he’s more divisive,” Standridge said. “I think he was just more consistent.”
He said he hasn’t dealt much with Walters other than brief meetings on policy concepts, but he’s found him “genuine, which I find refreshing.”
“I think actually his policies reflect the voters of Oklahoma. Maybe the way he’s delivering it bothers some people,” Standridge said.
State Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, said he probably doesn’t always agree with every position Walters has taken, but Walters “pretty clearly” laid out his vision, and voters picked him over multiple “status quo candidates.” That indicates Walters wasn’t divisive to the majority of voters, and they want a “different approach.”
“Best I can tell, I haven’t seen anything that shows me that support has wavered from voters, and, really, best I can tell, he’s doing what the voters asked him to do,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell said Walters is trying to reverse decades of poor education outcomes.
“I think what you’ve seen is that the people that didn’t like Superintendent Walters before the election, don’t like Superintendent Walters today,” Caldwell said. “And that’s not a surprise. When you’re trying to change decades of policy that I think have proven not to be very beneficial or effective for our kids, probably we shouldn’t be surprised that those entities disagree with the direction and with wanting that change.”
Caldwell said Walters deserves the opportunity to implement his education agenda.
“When the voters had a podium to say where they want the future to go, they picked him,” Caldwell said. “I think he’s earned that right. If his politics don’t benefit our kids, then I’ll be the first one to say ‘Hey, we need to do something different.’”
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Legislature for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
