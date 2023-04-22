OKLAHOMA CITY — The governor is looking into all “legal avenues” to remove a county sheriff who has ignored calls to resign after being accused of participating in a discussion about killing two local journalists and lynching Black people.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday that there’s “no place for that” in Oklahoma, and his legal team is looking into impeaching McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, who has bucked calls from Stitt and multiple state and local leaders to resign immediately.
“I’ve had several calls from the community down there, and this guy needs to do the right thing,” Stitt said. “He needs to step down because he’s only hurting himself. He’s only hurting Oklahoma. And, I don’t think he can be effective at this point, and that (resigning) would be the right thing to do.”
Stitt’s staff later clarified that there are no provisions in state law that give a governor the power to impeach a county sheriff, but said the legal team is "exploring options the governor can take to remove" Clardy.
“The sheriff has no comment,” said a man who answered the phone at McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
The McCurtain Gazette-News recently reported that Clardy allegedly was part of a recorded discussion with sheriff’s office investigator Alicia Manning, jail administrator Larry Hendrix and county Commissioner Mark Jennings about lynching Black people in Mud Creek — a rural part of the county historically known for its Ku Klux Klan rallies — after a March 6 commission meeting.
Clardy, Manning and Jennings also appeared to discuss the McCurtain Gazette-News’ Bruce and Chris Willingham, who are white. Jennings is reported to have told Clardy and Manning, “I know where two deep holes are dug if you ever need them,” with the sheriff responding, “I’ve got an excavator.”
Bruce Willingham, publisher of the family-owned Gazette-News, had secretly recorded the officials to determine if there was an open meeting violation, according to multiple media outlets.
CNHI Oklahoma could not independently verify the recordings or the speakers’ identities.
Stitt said he quickly demanded that Clardy, Manning, Hendrix and Jennings resign after his friend, Idabel Mayor Craig Young, contacted him Sunday night about the remarks.
But as of Friday, Stitt said only Jennings had resigned.
“You’re leaders in that community, leaders in the state, elected officials,” Stitt said. “And it (resigning) is the right thing to do.”
Barring a criminal conviction, Clardy can’t be forced to resign unless he’s been found to have violated one of several provisions of state law, according to information provided by the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma.
State law lays out eight provisions that allow for elected county officials to be removed against their will. Those include habitual or willful neglect of duty, gross partiality, oppression, corruption, extortion or willful overcharge of fees, willful maladministration, habitual drunkenness and failure to account for public funds or property.
A grand jury may present an accusation to district court in the county in which the official serves. After it is received, the district judge must give it to the local district attorney, who then must give a copy to the accused elected official, according to state law.
That official is then required to appear before a district court and answer the accusation. If the official denies it, the court must hold a trial. If convicted, the court must order the defendant be removed from office.
Supporters said existing law is written to protect elected officials from being removed for political reasons.
Clardy apparently ran unopposed in 2020 after handily winning his initial election in 2016 as a Democrat.
