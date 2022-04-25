OKLAHOMA CITY — The candidate formerly known as Sean “The Patriot” Roberts is no more.
After nearly two hours of testimony and questions, the Oklahoma State Election Bboard unanimously found that Sean Roberts, of Hominy, can continue his Republican primary bid to become the next labor commissioner, but can’t call himself “Sean ‘The Patriot’ Roberts” on the ballot.
His Republican opponent, Leslie Osborn, the current labor commissioner, had sought to have him stricken from the ballot on the grounds that he isn’t truly known as “The Patriot” in the eyes of most Oklahomans.
Roberts, of Hominy, testified that as many as 600 of the nearly 4 million Oklahomans refer to him as “the Patriot.” He said he first garnered the nickname in 2018 when he was the only one of a group of Republican conservatives to survive his re-election bid. He’s since received a birthday card referring to him as “the Patriot” and a patriot award.
Roberts’ attorney had argued that plenty of current and former candidates have been allowed to use nicknames on the ballot, citing Scooter Park, Joe Exotic, Virginia “Blue Jeans” Jenner, Blake “Cowboy” Stephens and “Bulldog” Ben Robinson.
His attorney argued that nothing in Oklahoma law expressly prohibits “the Patriot” from appearing next to Roberts' name on the ballot.
But Osborn’s attorney warned that if election officials set the precedent of allowing candidates to use a “campaign slogan” on the ballot, it would create a “cascade” of similar issues in future elections.
Osborn’s attorney argued that when Roberts successfully ran for state House six times, he never used “The Patriot” with his name. Roberts also doesn’t use the nickname on his business cards and only recently started using it on social media.
Election officials said Oklahoma law allows candidates to use nicknames on the ballot as long as they’re generally known by or do business using the name. The phrase “generally known” is not defined, but usually is defined to mean commonly or normally known.
