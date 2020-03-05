ENID, Okla. — The Garfield County Republican Women’s Club will meet March 13 at the Enid YWCA, 525 S. Quincy, for its monthly meeting.
The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting and program at noon.
The meeting program will be state Senate candidates Sen. Roland Pederson, the incumbent, and David Mason.
To make lunch reservations, call or text (580) 699-0777 no later than Tuesday evening. All are welcome to attend.
Club members are reminded to bring donations to YWCA Crisis Center to show appreciation for their work and generosity.
Items they can always use are hygiene, toiletry and household cleaning supplies, twin size bedding and new pillows.
