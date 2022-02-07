In most years, the annual State of the State address is uneventful, but Gov. Kevin Stitt’s speech to lawmakers on Monday was marred by protests.
As he delivered his nearly hour-long address inside the House chamber, two people were arrested for disrupting his speech. One attempted to unfurl a red banner in the balcony and was quickly mobbed by security and hustled out as Stitt continued seemingly unperturbed. And just outside the door, abortion opponents chanted and sang, demanding the end of abortion.
Hours earlier, authorities said someone scaled a massive Capitol oil derrick at about 3 a.m. and unfurled three hand-scrawled banners, including one that read “Stitt’s Failed State,” one that called for the release of convicted murderer Julius Jones and a third that called for making Oklahoma free of fossil fuels. Capitol officials had to call in an Oklahoma City Fire Department ladder truck to get the banners down.
Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said it continued to investigate the incident Monday afternoon.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said what Oklahomans heard from Stitt Monday afternoon won’t help de-escalate political tensions.
Virgin said she hoped Monday’s demonstrations and tensions, which marked the first day of the legislative session, aren’t a precursor of what’s to come. The session runs through the end of May.
