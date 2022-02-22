OKLAHOMA CITY — State leaders Tuesday unveiled a $5 billion, 15-year vision aimed at growing the state’s turnpike infrastructure, alleviating congestion in urban areas and adding interchanges along some of Oklahoma’s most antiquated rural routes.
Highlights of the plan include:
• Spending $252 million to finish an 8-mile loop around the south side of Oklahoma City.
• A 60-mile, $1.1 billion widening of the Turner Turnpike between Oklahoma City and Bristow.
• A 29-mile, $981 million new turnpike in east Norman near Lake Thunderbird State Park that will connect interstates 40 and 35.
• A $315 million project that will widen Will Rogers Turnpike from Tulsa to Claremore and add a full interchange at the Adair exit at Oklahoma 28.
• And adding several new interchanges along rural turnpikes, including the Indian Nation turnpike in southeast Oklahoma.
Projects will be phased in over the next 15 years “in a manner that makes sense,” said Tim Gatz, secretary of transportation. He said officials will first focus first on east-west connections in the Oklahoma City metro to alleviate congestion as well as widening the Turner Turnpike.
Toll prices will be increased to pay for the projects that will be paid for using bonds, though turnpike officials haven’t decided yet how much.
“You don’t attract businesses to the state of Oklahoma unless you’re investing aggressively in infrastructure to support the types of things they’re going to need and the opportunities they’re going to need for the future, so that’s really what’s motivating here,” Gatz said.
He also said many communities were completely bypassed when the turnpike network was built decades ago. He said new access points are needed in the interest of development and safety for people who are traveling.
Gatz said transportation officials looked at where the state has traffic problems developing — primarily the Interstate 35 and Turner Turnpike corridors — and are trying to stay ahead of it. Travel time reliability and ensuring the quality of life in major metropolitan areas are top priorities.
He doesn’t know how many homes and businesses will be affected as part of turnpike expansion plans, but said officials will do everything to minimize the impact on Oklahomans.
“By us being ahead of the curve, we can displace the fewest … people because where they’re actually putting the corridor you don’t have development yet,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said. “You can’t wait till it’s too late to put that road in, you just disrupt so many neighborhoods and lives so that’s why we’ve decided to do it now to make sure that we’re getting it out there when it’s really just farmland, pasture lands you’re not disrupting.”
Stitt said the initiative, known as Access Oklahoma, is “a bold plan to make major investments” throughout the entire turnpike system.
“I think investing in infrastructure is going to make a generational impact and help Oklahoma’s economy grow for the future,” Stitt said.
He said throughout Oklahoma’s history, the state has made big investments in its infrastructure.
“Now I believe is the time that we need to double down, and we need to make investments for our future,” he said.
State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, said new planned interchanges along the Indian Nation Turnpike are going to “be a win for southeast, rural Oklahoma.”
He said when he was first elected four years ago, constituents started asking what can be done to add interchanges to the turnpike, so he’s been pursuing them for several years. In September, he had an interim study where local and tribal leaders pressured transportation officials to modernize rural turnpikes.
Grego said he’s concerned that officials plan to focus on the traffic needs of Oklahoma City and Tulsa first before working their way down to the Indian Nations Turnpike. He said his constituents currently are slated to be among the last to benefit.
“That’s what I’m afraid of,” he said. “When that happens, you wonder, is the money still going to be there? I wish it would be further up the list.”
For his district, widening the Turner Turnpike and building loops around Oklahoma City and Tulsa won’t have a lot of impact, Grego said.
“I’m glad they’re doing it, and I hope the cost overruns don’t get involved (by) the time they get down to it,” he said. “I know it’s gonna be many years down the road, but the conversation is started. In my opinion that’s a win.”
