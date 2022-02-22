OKLAHOMA CITY — Though lawmakers will have more than $1 billion in additional revenue to spend, and have billions in savings, state leaders said they’re going to spend cautiously.
Budget news unveiled Tuesday at the Board of Equalization meeting was better than expected, but top budget officials cautioned it could paint an artificially rosy picture because of all the federal pandemic money flowing into the state.
Lawmakers will have $10.5 billion in authorized expenditures for the upcoming budget year. That’s up from $9.1 billion in the current budget year.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said the state also has banked a record-setting $2.5 billion in savings and has historically low unemployment rates. He said the state now ranks fourth in the nation for the amount of savings, behind Wyoming, North Dakota and New Mexico.
“The economy just couldn’t be doing better right now,” he said.
But though reoccurring revenue continues to go up, he urged lawmakers to ensure they’re keeping reoccurring expenses at or below that level.
“So you have a lot of one-time cash, and we’ve got a lot of savings, but if you increase base-level expenses above your salary or the amount of money coming into your household budget, or in this case, the government budget, you’re going to put yourselves in a world of hurt next year,” he said.
State Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the state is coming in a little bit richer than expected, but lawmakers need to be conservative in their approach. Thompson said he fears next year’s budget may look worse because there’s now federal coronavirus funding flowing into the state. He said they’re thankful for it, but must focus on what Oklahoma is doing organically within its own economy.
He expects a mostly flat budget and no massive spending increases.
“If we’re going to spend more money, they’re going to have to prove it and see why we need to spend it,” Thompson said.
He added he’s championing pay raises for state troopers. He also wants to look at compensation rates for certain groups of state employees to ensure they’re retaining quality employees.
State Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, chair of the House Budget and Appropriations Committee, said it’s been a strong year, but not to expect large increases in fiscal year 2023 appropriations.
He said state agencies have requested $658 million above last year’s appropriations.
Wallace also said he does expect some strategic investments in projects or services.
