OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans won’t see any permanent relief on their grocery store receipts, but all taxpayers will receive a one-time check in December from the state under the Legislature’s proposed budget.
Budget authors said despite bipartisan support behind a proposal that would have permanently eliminated the state’s 4.5% tax on grocery food items, lawmakers decided it wasn’t the right time to ax the tax and eliminate a recurring revenue source from the state budget. If lawmakers ever needed to reinstate the tax, they would need a 75% vote, said state Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, the Senate budget chair.
“As you noticed in the bill, it was for limited (grocery) items,” Thompson said. “For me personally, within my district, it’s a rural district without (point of sales) systems. I think it’s very problematic to be able to run through.”
Despite multiple legislative proposals to slash taxes, the proposed $9.8 billion budget unveiled Monday leaves the majority of existing taxes intact. Lawmakers did decide to permanently reinstate a 1.25% sales tax exemption on motor vehicle sales. Legislative leaders said that will save taxpayers about $188 million and make vehicle purchases more affordable.
Eliminating the entire grocery sales tax would cost about $700 million in revenue and impact not only state coffers but also those of counties and municipalities, Thompson said.
Thompson said when he went home, constituents asked if lawmakers were eliminating the entire tax rather than just the state’s portion. In his hometown, a 5.5% tax on groceries would remain, and lawmakers couldn’t prevent any town or community from raising that tax right back up again to previous levels.
Thompson said he expects more discussion on the issue in the years to come.
“I think there would be a lot of confusion for the consumer about when they went to buy the groceries and there’s still a tax on there,” said state Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, who helped negotiate the budget for the state House.
To provide Oklahomans with “inflation relief,” lawmakers decided to budget $181 million to issue checks in December to every taxpayer, Martinez said. The direct payments would amount to $75 for a single person and $150 for couples who filed jointly.
He said that one-time payment probably would be more than what most people would have saved had lawmakers eliminated the grocery tax.
“(It’s) just a cleaner way of doing it and a more transparent way,” Martinez said.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said it’s “really disappointing” that the one thing that both parties could agree on — eliminating the grocery tax — didn’t actually make it into the budget.
She has long advocated for the removal of the state’s share. Only six states, including Oklahoma, continue to allow full taxes on groceries, supporters have said.
“There is ‘inflation relief’ in the form of direct checks to taxpayers, but that’s just a one-time payment when we had the opportunity to really give relief for the long term by reducing or eliminating the state’s portion of the grocery tax,” she said.
Virgin said the bottom line is people would have been paying less at the grocery store even if municipalities couldn’t afford to eliminate their portion.
“And at a time when inflation is high, that means a lot,” Virgin said.
She said with the Legislature’s planned direct check payment structure, a single person without children is going to receive the same amount of money as a single mom with four kids. Low-income and elderly Oklahomans who didn’t pay taxes because of their income levels won’t receive anything.
“What it tells me is that this is kind of a hastily thought out program,” Virgin said. “It’s not targeted to the folks who need the relief the most, and so it’s hard to see how this is going to make a real difference for Oklahoma families.”
Thompson said lawmakers realize that for some people, the check makes “a real difference in their life, and for others it doesn’t.”
“It’s giving back one-time money that we have a surplus, and a one-time check to people,” he said.
Thompson said he’d encourage those who don’t need the check to donate it to a nonprofit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.