OKLAHOMA CITY — House lawmakers Thursday announced they’re forming a special committee to investigate the “potential misuse of taxpayer funds through vendor agreements” with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.
In a statement, Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said the bipartisan House committee will review the circumstances surrounding the agency’s recently canceled contract with Swadley’s Bar-B-Q as well as “potentially other concerning uses of public resources.”
“We have zero tolerance for abuse of tax dollars,” McCall said. “Law enforcement’s job is determining if laws were broken. This committee’s job is determining if laws need to change to protect against future abuses of resources by state agencies. The committee will pursue the truthful answers needed for the Legislature to perform our oversight and policymaking duties in a matter that does not interfere with the active law enforcement investigations.”
McCall said lawmakers intend to get a full explanation about the circumstances behind the Swadley’s contract.
A legislative fiscal analysis recently found that the state spent more than $2 million subsidizing Swadley’s losses as part of a multimillion-dollar contract between Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and the restaurant chain. Some lawmakers in recent weeks have raised questions about why Swadley’s received such a deal and why and how the restaurant was selected to be the concessionaire in six state parks, including Roman Nose State Park near Watonga.
State Tourism and Recreation Department officials on Monday announced that they had abruptly canceled the lease concession agreement with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen due to unspecified “suspected fraudulent activity and questionable business practices.”
The agency said in early fall 2021 it had initiated an internal investigation after financial irregularities were brought to its attention. After review, the agency said continuation of the agreement was not in the best interest of Oklahoma taxpayers.
Oklahoma County’s District Attorney David Prater and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation also have confirmed they’re investigating. Citing a letter sent by Prater, television station KFOR has said the “alleged conduct has resulted in at least $4.5 million in excessive payments to Swadley’s” by the state.
"The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department is currently cooperating with numerous investigations and will continue to do so,” said David White, a spokesman for the agency on Thursday. “The department respects the Legislature's oversight and appropriating authority and looks forward to working with the House Special Investigative Committee in a timely and transparent manner."
State Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, who will chair the committee, said they’ll balance it with the ongoing criminal investigation and aim not to interfere in it.
“But the Legislature has a responsibility as well, and that’s to appropriate dollars and protect taxpayer money,” Martinez said. “So our goal is to do just that and to create some transparency. And, honestly, the end goal is the people of Oklahoma deserve to have faith in this agency, and I don’t think that people can have faith in the tourism agency with this cloud hanging over it. So, we need to get to the bottom of it, solve the problem, make sure it never happens again and let people have faith in the state and their agencies.”
In a statement, Gov. Kevin Stitt said he’s called for more audits than any other governor in state history and welcomes the Legislature “joining me to protect taxpayers and shine a light on any kind of corruption or bad actors involved in state government.”
He said the state does business with more than 4,600 companies, and he welcomes a review of each one to provide maximum transparency for Oklahomans.
Swadley’s officials did not respond to emails seeking comment as of deadline.
