OKLAHOMA CITY — Transgender youth will be required to immediately begin using public school restrooms and changing areas that correspond with the biological gender on their birth certificates.
Gov. Kevin Stitt, who signed Senate Bill 615 into law, said “it’s common sense” for youth to use the restroom that aligns with their biological gender as opposed to the gender with which they most closely identify.
“This is our young, young people, K-12,” he said Friday during an interview with CNHI Oklahoma. “This is fifth-grade little girls, seventh-grade little girls in a bathroom, and I’m not going to let boys go into those bathrooms.”
Stitt said the law requires every public or charter school to provide a reasonable accommodation, or “special bathroom,” for anyone who doesn’t want to comply with the requirement.
“That’s totally illogical for them to say that they’re worried unless they want to go to a girl’s bathroom, but we’re not going to let a biological boy go to a girl’s bathroom in middle school or elementary school,” he said.
But LGBTQ advocates say the law is unconstitutional and runs afoul of federal Title IX law, which prohibits sex discrimination in education programs that receive federal money.
Nicole McAfee, Freedom Oklahoma executive director, said in a statement that the measure “is unnecessarily cruel for the sake of cruelty.” She said all students are less safe if the law is allowed to go into effect, and for years transgender and Two Spirit children have used bathrooms consistent with their gender identity without incident.
“Trans and Two Spirit kids deserve the safety to imagine their future, whether that’s in or beyond Oklahoma,” McAfee said. “They deserve dignity and respect at school and everywhere else.”
She said the new law harms all students and will result in huge financial loss to the state and ensure that those from out of state choose not to live or invest in Oklahoma, “while those born here hurry to move away, if they can make it out alive.”
McAfee said as the fight shifts away from the Legislature, to state education officials and local school boards, they’ll shift their work “to the fights on the ground.”
“To the kids and families and educators and school administrators who find themselves fearful, enraged, hopeless because those in power in this state are wielding that power to harm trans and Two Spirit young people: We see you. We love you. And you’re not alone in this fight,” McAfee said.
The law, which took effect immediately upon Stitt’s signature last week, requires school boards to adopt local disciplinary policies for children who refuse to comply. Districts and charter schools that do not comply with the new law will see their funding cut by 5%.
While Republican lawmakers acknowledged that the bill was prompted by an existing policy in one district, legislators carefully avoided naming that district during discussion and debate. They acknowledged, though, that it is in the Stillwater area.
The bathroom policy at Stillwater Public Schools, in particular, has become a hot-button issue in recent weeks for state leaders. The district’s existing policy does not prohibit someone from using the bathroom of the gender they most closely identify with.
State Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, said he’s heard from multiple districts struggling to deal with bathroom and changing room usage that have asked for legislation to give them clarity on how to proceed.
State Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, who ran the measure in the House, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday, but as he debated in favor of the measure recently, he said he never dreamed he would be debating a “commonsense concept” about restroom usage.
“This bill is not anti-trans; it absolutely is pro-safety, -privacy and -dignity, and most certainly pro-common sense, which seems to be in short order these days,” Kevin West said.
Kevin West said lawmakers tried to be thoughtful when crafting the language to address the concerns of parents and students “that don’t want to be subjected to this” and to “do everything within our power to provide safety, protection and dignity for all students in our schools.”
“I don’t want a single student to feel singled out,” he said.
State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said it’s “so frustrating” the issue is even being legislated, and said he is disappointed Stitt signed it into law.
“(I’m) very, very disappointed, although again when it comes to fear-mongering bills during an election year, not surprised,” he said. “Disappointed, but not surprised.”
Rosecrants is the father of a 14-year-old transgender son. He said his son, who was designated female at birth, just wants to use the bathroom he feels safe in. Rosecrants said on vacation when his son uses a women’s restroom — even though he identifies as a boy — people complain that there’s a boy in there.
He said his son now is worried about being tardy to class, having been restricted to using just one bathroom at school.
“If you talk to anybody who’s transgender, they just want to live and be left alone,” Rosecrants said.
