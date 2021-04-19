OKLAHOMA CITY — The state House pressed forward with a measure Monday night that would ban transgender athletes from playing girl’s and women’s sports in high school and college in the state. The measure was passed despite a statement from the NCAA that it could pull collegiate championship events from states that take such actions.
Senate Bill 2, known as the Save Women’s Sports Act, passed largely along party lines with all but one Republican voting for it. It now advances to the Senate for consideration.
State Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, who authored the measure, said the bill is not intended to be hateful or bigoted, but she does not believe allowing athletes who were born male but identify as female to compete on girl’s and women’s teams is good for those sports.
“The reasons that we need to do this have been made very clear by many of us today,” she said. “There is a biological difference between men and women.”
Hasenbeck said that even as lawmakers spent nearly an hour debating the issue, she received two emails from parents in Oklahoma saying that in the past seven days their daughters have played in sporting events against transgender males.
“So not only is this problem all over the country, this problem is right here in Oklahoma,” she said.
She also said the bill would require a doctor who has a client-patient relationship with a student to produce a document identifying the biological sex of the child.
State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said the measure attempts to address a problem that doesn’t exist. He said 34 states have proposed similar measures without a single concrete example of how this is a growing problem.
“I would suggest that it is a multi-state effort to peddle false talking points about the non-existent danger posed by transgender women,” he said. “This isn’t about saving women’s sports. This is the latest culture war.”
Critics also pointed out that it could cost the state the opportunity to host collegiate championships, including the Women’s College World Series softball tournament, which is played annually in Oklahoma City. It draws thousands of fans to the area.
Last week the NCAA Board of Governor’s said only locations “where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected” to hold championships.
In its statement, the NCAA said it had a long-standing policy that provides a more inclusive path for transgender participation in college sports. The approach, which requires testosterone suppression treatment in order to compete in women’s sports, embraces evolving science on the issue.
“Inclusion and fairness can coexist for all student-athletes, including transgender athletes at all levels of sports,” the NCAA said.
State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, said he’d heard the state could lose revenue by passing the measure, but he questioned what values the state would have to give up in exchange for the money.
“If we do what’s right, we’ll have the blessing from heaven,” he said. “We’ll have the money that we need. So let’s just do what’s right. We shouldn’t be blackmailed into doing what’s wrong.”
Olsen acknowledged that there is no particular case of a transgender athlete participating in girl’s or women’s sports, “but our nation is under a tidal wave of confusion and delusion, and it is virtually guaranteed to come here.”
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said supporters of the bill likely haven’t thought about its full implications.
She questioned what happens when someone says “Oh, that girl is too good at this sport, they must be a man.”
Virgin also questioned why lawmakers are talking about children’s genitalia.
“That’s what it really comes down to,” she said. “And if that is not government overreach, then I don’t know what is. The party of small government now demands to know what’s in your kid’s pants. Wow. This is shameful.”
