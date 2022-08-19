OKLAHOMA CITY — With a 4-year-old granddaughter starting public school this year, April Grace said she feels compelled to ensure Oklahoma’s education outcomes continue to improve and that schools statewide have qualified teachers.
Grace said she believes the best way she can benefit all Oklahomans is by using her 33 years of classroom and administrative experience to shape public education policy as the next state superintendent.
“We certainly have some work to do, but I think there’s a foundation there to do it,” Grace said. “For me, it’s really more of a labor of love, is probably what I would say.”
But to get there, she must win a Tuesday runoff against fellow Republican nominee Ryan Walters. The winner faces a Democratic challenger in November’s general election.
Whoever voters choose will face a slate of complex problems including teacher shortages, lagging teacher and staff pay, and national rankings that continue to indicate low educational outcomes and underfunding of public schools. Also, another legislative fight over vouchers and diverting public funding to private schools and homeschool students looms.
Grace said she and Walters have vastly different views of the path forward for public education, what is best for rural school districts, as well as different career experiences.
“Qualifications and experience should matter in this role,” she said. “Schools are complex in nature. They deal with a lot of complex issues. And when you look at education as a whole in our state, I think you need to understand the decisions that get made and the way that they spill out into local community schools.”
Grace, who currently serves as Shawnee Public Schools superintendent, said she’s “highly concerned” about legislative proposals to divert public funding to pay for private and home schools. She said the state already has “a lot of choice” in the form of voucher-like programs and has a “very liberal homeschool policy.”
Diverting funds from public education would leave rural districts “in jeopardy.” If such legislation advances, Grace said some projections indicate rural schools could see budgets cut by as much as 15%.
She said she can’t support any plan that would imperil rural schools, lack accountability or transparency measures, or divert funds that could otherwise be used to benefit Oklahoma’s public schools, which already are among the five worst funded in the country.
She said if lawmakers have “$200 million laying around” there are a lot of investments that Oklahoma public schools need first. That money would go a long way toward providing an incentive for teachers to remain in the profession, and help districts grappling with 8% inflation rates and increasing diesel and utility costs.
“As I’m traveling the state, what I hear from the majority of voters is they don’t want their collective tax dollars pulled away and diverted in that way. If we have a $200 million investment to make, why are we not investing it in a system that needs additional resources.”
She said taxpayers also have repeatedly seen what happens when there’s a lack of accountability and transparency in government spending.
“I don’t think Oklahomans want more fleecing of their tax dollars,” Grace said.
She said she believes there’s no place for critical race theory in Oklahoma schools and educators should focus on teaching only the state’s standards. However, as districts begin to face sanctions for violating new state prohibitions, Grace said there is going to need to be some “very clear, straightforward communication” so that districts understand what can and can’t be taught in classrooms.
“I think you do have teachers nervous and you do have schools nervous,” she said.
She also said state leaders have to come up with a clear, long-term plan to improve teacher pay, particularly for those just starting and to provide incentives for longevity. She said perhaps lawmakers should offer additional salary boosts for every five years a teacher works in the state. Support staff also need continued investment.
Most local districts can only afford to give teachers a $300 or $400 annual raise because 88% of a district’s budget alreadyis spent on school personnel, Grace said. The federal funding that districts are using to temporarily boost teacher pay is ending soon.
Grace also said the Legislature’s effort to regulate open transfer rules may actually have harmed families because districts used to be able to make decisions based on need and in emergency situations. Now districts have capacities and wait lists, and children who do urgently need transfers are placed on those wait lists out of fairness.
“It has become a very cumbersome process,” Grace said.
She said she does not support unrestricted transfers though.
While there is widespread support for limited transfers, families who purposely live in a district have “grave concerns” about huge influxes of students whose families don’t pay local property tax dollars needed for facility improvements, Grace said. Transfer students increase the tax burden on the people who actually live in that community, she said.
Paul Hurst said while serving as Putnam City’s superintendent, he hired Grace to head the district’s human resources department, a position that required working with 2,100 employees. He said she knows what effective teaching is and has trained hundreds of teachers over the years.
He still remembers Grace’s candy apple red 1988 BMW convertible that she nicknamed Boomer. It now has over 200,000 miles on it.
He said was a little surprised that Grace decided to run.
“I find her to be apolitical which is kind of unusual in this world that we live in (where) everybody’s trying to live in their silos and pierce each other’s silos to see how badly it hurts,” Hurst said.
But he said Grace is interested in the final product and has a desire to make things better.
“She will establish the vision, and she will do everything in her power to achieve it,” he said.
