Getting around in Enid now is a bit easier with a couple of major projects pretty much completed.
One of the more obvious is the new North Van Buren overpass, with all four lanes now open. City Manager Jerald Gilbert said some lane painting still needs to be done and lights have to be turned on. Oklahoma Department of Transportation manages the project.
The bridge, which spans more than seven BNSF Railway train tracks, sees an average of about 14,600 vehicles per day. A $10.9 million contract was awarded in June 2018 to Bridges Inc. doing business as Scudder Bridge Co. of Newton, Kan.
The opening of the overpass will do a lot to improve traffic flow on one of Enid’s busiest streets.
The other major project was building a portion of Maple downtown, between Washington and Independence.
Delays from weather and the COVID-19 pandemic frustrated nearby business owners, as did having to move a water line under the street. In addition, a tunnel under the street caused a further delay.
The street still needs lane painting and sodding.
“I would say it was worth the wait, in my opinion,” Gilbert said. “It’s a nice concrete street that’ll last around 50 years.”
We are glad to see both projects completed. We are like everyone else, we would have liked to have seen the work done faster, but that’s human nature.
The work is done, and drivers will be able to get around easier.
