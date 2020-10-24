Wellston farmer-rancher and small business owner Zoe Midyett is taking on U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas for Oklahoma's 3rd Congressional District seat, with the Democrat saying the incumbent is "out of touch" with his constituents.
Midyett filed in February for the seat Lucas has held since 1994.
Midyett said she has seen growing support from Oklahomans across the 3rd District who agree she is a voice for rural America.
“After 26 years in Washington, Congressman Lucas is a career politician out of touch with the people he is supposed to represent,” Midyett said on Twitter. “I’m running to represent all the people career politicians are leaving behind — like me, my family, friends and neighbors.”
Lucas, though, touted his Oklahoma roots and tenure as reasons for people to vote for him.
"Oklahoma's 3rd District deserves a representative who not only understands their needs but lives their needs," he said. "I've lived in Roger Mills County my entire life and I've visited every corner of the 3rd District — from Boise City to Hollis and from Sapulpa to Pawhuska.
"Living in Oklahoma my entire life, I know what's important — like giving our children the tools they need to be the best students they can be, giving our farmers and ranchers access to important Farm Bill programs, ensuring our conservative way of life isn't infringed upon, and ensuring our communities remain strong and healthy."
The 3rd Congressional District covers nearly half the state, including 32 counties stretching from the northeast corner to the southwest corner and west through the Panhandle.
“Frank Lucas took no action for two years while the Trump administration engaged in a tariff and trade war that is destroying farmers and ranchers’ income and our rural communities,” Midyett said. “Our public school students desperately need funding and faculty. Rural hospitals are shutting down. Oklahoma infrastructure is outdated and falling apart. Too many working families still can’t get basic health care in the middle of a pandemic.
“The folks who inspired me to run just kept asking, ‘What has Frank done to help?”
Lucas said his experience in Congress makes him the choice.
"While President Trump and myself have different legislative styles, I support President Trump and his conservative policies — just like Oklahoma's 3rd District does," Lucas said. "I'm the better choice to be the representative because I've helped ensure Oklahoma's school children have more access to rural broadband and rural STEM education, I've looked out for our farmers and ranchers as the former chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, and I've helped ensure our small businesses don't have to jump through government red-tape to continue to grow. I've done all those things before, and I'll continue to do them in the future."
Midyett proposes comprehensive reform to level the international playing field in agri-business and fund critical improvements in infrastructure, educational success, health care services and broadband access, especially in rural areas.
Lucas said the main issues affected the 3rd Congressional District include agriculture, energy, small business and education.
"Oklahoma's 3rd Congressional District is filled with hard-working individuals and families — from farmers to energy producers to Main Street business owners," he said. "Representing the 3rd District has given me the opportunity to address issues that have a profound impact on my fellow Oklahomans: fighting for agriculture producers, ensuring small businesses have the tools they need to thrive, making sure our school children have the resources they need to be successful, and ensuring rural Oklahoma's values and principles are given a voice in Washington, D.C."
Growing up in Tucson, Arizona, Midyett was active in 4-H and FFA, and received honors for her work. In 1994, her job with AOL brought her to Oklahoma during the tech boom. Zoe and her husband, Scott and son Alex, 15, live 10 miles outside the city of Wellston. She also lives with and cares for multiple species of livestock, from a 35-year-old retired mare to newborn poults. She also owns and operates Red Earth Feed and Tack, a feed, clothing and gift store in Oklahoma City.
“I cannot stand idly by as our leaders continue to let our communities decay and infrastructure crumble,” Midyett said. “I feel a strong duty to step up for rural Oklahoma. Together, we must fight for better representation in Oklahoma’s 3rd District, and that starts by electing leaders who care on Nov. 3.”
Before being elected to Congress, Lucas served in the Oklahoma House.
"I'm a farmer and rancher by trade," he said. "When I'm not in Washington, I'm back home working on the same land that my family has been on for more than 120 years now. I know what issues my neighbors are facing because my family and I face them too."
