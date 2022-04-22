OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that incentivizes parents to gift their children’s teachers $1,000 is facing pushback amid criticism that it would create inequities, cause favoritism and pressure parents rather than lawmakers to increase educator compensation.
Supporters, though, champion the plan as an “outside-the-box” way to boost compensation for the state’s best teachers.
House Bill 3351 would allow parents to make a tax-deductible donation of $1,000 per child to their child’s classroom teacher. The tax credit would be 100% deductible, but could not exceed $1,000 per child per taxable year. Oklahoma Tax Commission would have the power to make the rules necessary to administer the program. The agency also would be required to create a process for a parent to anonymously make a donation.
A legislative fiscal analysis found that if just 1% of the parents of the 647,600 students enrolled in public schools gave $1,000 directly to teachers, it would cost the state about $6.5 million. If half of parents gave $10, then that would cost state coffers about $3.2 million.
Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, who authored the measure, intends that all donations to teachers be anonymous.
“Rewarding teachers with generous, anonymous donations is a commonsense option to recognize our many quality educators in a manner that meets the Oklahoma Standard,” he said in an email.
State Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, Senate author, was unavailable for comment.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he’s not opposed to anything that would help teachers make more money, but he’s not sure that’s the best way to do it because “it just opens up a lot of cans of worms.”
Rather than enhancing opportunities for math, science or English teachers, Pemberton said he fears that coaches would be the big winners. Although the bill would require the $1,000 gifts go only to classroom teachers, many coaches also are certified educators or physical education teachers. Some coaches, particularly those who win, could receive as much as $65,000 in donations if they teach 65 children.
“I’m afraid a lot of it will be circumvented through athletic programs to basketball coaches, wrestling coaches, football coaches or maybe a band director,” he said.
Pemberton said there also are concerns that if a parent gives $1,000, they could expect a certain grade for their child in return. And, he said the plan could pressure parents who can’t afford it to pay teachers so their child isn’t the only one not contributing.
“Public education is the business of the state,” Pemberton said. “The state’s obligation is to fund public education. It’s not our place to ask parents to fund education. If you want private education, you want to pay for private education that’s one thing, but public education, we should fund that.”
He said bill means well, but hasn’t been fully thought out to address the negatives that come with it.
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said there are a lot of “holes in that bill, a lot of problems with it,” but acknowledged it probably will advance.
The measure overwhelmingly cleared the state House largely along party lines and is continuing to advance through the state Senate.
Floyd said it would put educators in a “very bad position” of having to choose between wealthy suburban districts or lower-income urban and rural districts. She said educators working in the wealthiest districts potentially could see their individual teacher salaries jump by as much as $25,000 a year, while teachers who work in highly impoverished areas would not.
“Frankly, there’s a lot of communities throughout this state where parents cannot afford to match those numbers,” Floyd said. “So I think we’re going to see some problems in the areas of the state throughout the state that just don’t have the resources and the parents don’t have the resources to match that.”
She said supporters argue there won’t be a mass exodus to wealthy districts because teachers “have a heart for service.” But Floyd said it may not be wise to rely on teachers’ willingness to make monetary sacrifices for altruistic reasons.
“When we have a teacher shortage and teachers have more flexibility on where they go teach, why would they not go to a school where their income increases so that they can take care of their families?” she asked.
State Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, who co-authored the measure, said he doesn’t envision a mass exodus from lower-income parts of rural Oklahoma to wealthier suburban districts. However, he acknowledged there could be some problems with the bill as well.
“You can find problems with everything that we do,” McBride said. “We’re just trying to think outside the box, find ways to get more money to teachers to spend in the classroom.”
McBride had filed a measure this year that would have given every Oklahoma teacher a $1,000 stipend, but his bill did not receive enough support to advance.
He said Oklahoma needs to do more for educators, and it’s important to keep that philosophy in the public eye.
