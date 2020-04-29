AP Interview: Amash says voters want political 'alternative'

FILE - In this June 12, 2019, file photo, Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., listens to debate on Capitol Hill in Washington. Amash says he is launching an exploratory committee for the 2020 Libertarian Partyâ€™s presidential nomination. The Republican-turned-independent said on Twitter, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, that the U.S. is ready for new leadership. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File )