ENID, Okla. — Enid police are looking for a man with a firearm who robbed a west Enid business and fled on foot Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 16, 2021.
Police responded to the 12:16 p.m. report of an armed robbery at the Check Into Cash, 2119 W. Garriott.
Officers said a white man entered the business, brandished a gun and demanded all the cash from the store's register before leaving the business, walking south.
The man was wearing a tan baseball cap, a tan or white button-up shirt or jacket, jeans, glasses, work boots and a disposable hospital-type mask, according to police.
A perimeter was set up around the business, and K-9 officer Cody Smith and his partner Fett were called to the scene to conduct a track through the neighborhoods south of the business, but the suspect was not located.
Hayes Elementary School was contacted, informed of the incident and asked to follow its lockdown protocols, police said.
The scene was still being processed, and police are working to obtain video footage of the robbery and will release it as soon as possible.
Anybody with information about the man's identity is asked to either call (580) 242-7000 or text "EPDTIP" to 847411. The case number is 2021-9961.
