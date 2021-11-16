ENID, Okla. — Enid police are looking for a man with a firearm who robbed a west Enid business and fled on foot Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 16, 2021.
Police responded to the 12:16 p.m. report of an armed robbery at the Check Into Cash, 2119 W. Garriott.
Officers said the man entered the business, brandished a gun and demanded all the cash from the store’s register before leaving the business, walking south.
He is described as a white man wearing a tan baseball cap, a tan or white button-up shirt or jacket, jeans, glasses, work boots and a disposable, hospital-type mask, according to police.
A perimeter was set up around the business, and K-9 officer Cody Smith and his partner, Fett, were called to the scene to conduct a track through neighborhoods south of the business. However, the suspect was not located.
Hayes Elementary School was informed of the incident and asked to follow its lockdown protocols, police said.
Anybody with information about the man’s identity is asked to either call (580) 242-7000 or text “EPDTIP” to 847411. The case number is 2021-9961.
Police are asking residents in the area of Hayes south of Garriott to check their home video surveillance systems for possible footage of the suspect. Those with footage are asked to contact EPD.
