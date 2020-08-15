ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is looking for information about who stole a weed eater from the front porch of an Enid residence July 26.
Police have released a video, provided by the owner, of a man walking up to the residence in the 1700 block of West Maine and walking away with the tool, which is a Stihl brand orange and white weed eater, according to EPD.
Those with information about this or any crime can submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, going to the website at https://www.enid.org/services/police or texting 847411, typing EPDTIP and then a message in the text box or using the app Enid PD.
Tipsters will not be required to testify nor identified. Those with information leading to an arrest or prosecution of a crime could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.