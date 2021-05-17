Enid Police Department is seeking the suspects who stole an undisclosed amount of money from a Stride Bank ATM early Sunday.
EPD officers responded at 3:07 a.m. Sunday to Stride Bank, 2219 W. Willow, for an ATM alarm.
Officers found the front door to the ATM missing and laying in the parking lot. Video shows two suspects in a black 2002 Ford F-350 dually pickup pull up beside the ATM, according to police. They hooked a chain to the do, then the driver got back into the pickup and pulled forward. The interior door to the ATM was pulled off and into the parking lot, allowing access to the inside of the ATM. The suspects loaded the contents of the ATM into the pickup and fled the area.
The pickup was recovered about a quarter of a mile away from the ATM and left running in the middle of the road. The pickup was reported stolen once the owner was contacted, according to police. The pickup was stolen about a block from where it was abandoned.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to message or call EPD at (580) 242-7000. The case number is 2021-4003. Those with information also can contact Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233 or go to the website, https://www.enid.org/police and submit a tip anonymously. Tipsters can earn a reward up to $1,000, will not be required to testify and will not be identified.
You can also text a tip to “847411.” Type EPDTIP and then your message in the text box.
Apple iPhone and Android users also can download the app called “Enid PD.”
