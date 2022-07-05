ENID, Okla. — Police responded after a man allegedly pointed a gun at another man who had been reportedly passing out neo-Nazi literature late Monday night during the city of Enid's Fourth of July celebrations at Meadowlake Park.
Officers were notified of a disturbance just before 10 p.m. Monday at the park, according to a press release.
Arriving officers found a man being followed by another man, who was yelling for police to stop the man he was following because the first man had a gun and had pointed it at him.
However, officers found no weapons after stopping and frisking the man being followed. The reporting man disappeared back into the crowd of people before police could contact or identify him.
A bystander told police the pursuing man was the person to have displayed a firearm, according to police.
According to an EPD report, the man who was stopped by police handed over a piece of paper to officers and identified himself, but he refused to answer any questions about what was going on. The paper also included statements saying he would not speak to police, would not waive his rights and would not allow his personal items to be searched.
Other officers arrived on scene and searched the area for the reporting man but also were unable to locate him or develop any further information to determine whether a crime had been committed, according to EPD.
The man who had been stopped and frisked was released, and no arrests were made.
Enid resident Lexy Samuels told the News & Eagle on Tuesday that she and her friends had each received a neo-Nazi pamphlet from a man during Enid's July 4th celebration. She said she later saw the same man sitting on the ground near police.
EPD couldn't confirm if the man detained had been handing out any literature Monday night.
Another Enid woman, Keyira Wheeler, told the News & Eagle on Tuesday that a man with a duffel bag approached her and her friends around 8:30 p.m. at Meadowlake and asked if they would like to hear information about government lies and false history.
“He didn’t really come up to everybody,” Wheeler said on Tuesday. “He was only coming up to certain people. I don’t know if he would walk up to men, because most of the people I’ve seen say something about this incident were women.”
Samuels also provided the News & Eagle with a photo of a pamphlet she received. Titled "Day of Infamy," by William L. Pierce and editors of the National Vanguard, the literature highlighted the June 8, 1967, attack on the USS Liberty by Israeli forces. Southern Poverty Law Center describes National Vanguard as a neo-Nazi organization.
News & Eagle reporter Kat Jeanne contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.