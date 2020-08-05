ENID, Okla. — The victim of an early Monday home invasion, robbery and shooting has died from his injuries, Enid police said Wednesday.

“Nestor Garcia Ramirez, age 38, was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. this morning, Aug. 5, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center,” Enid Police Department Capt. Tim Jacobi said. “Please keep his family in your thoughts.”

At 1:15 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to 1900 block of East Walnut after receiving information a man had been shot. Officers arrived and learned two armed men forced their way into the residence and demanded money.

While inside, they beat and shot Ramirez, struck a pregnant woman and threatened to shoot several juveniles, according to police. The men robbed the victims of cash and fled the scene before police arrived.

+2 Police seek suspects in home invasion, shooting Enid Police Department is seeking two suspects who were involved in a home invasion and shooting early Monday morning in the 1900 block of East Walnut.

The man were described as two black males, 18 to 22 years old, armed with handguns, wearing all-black clothing, face masks and backpacks, according to police. One of the suspects was described as having a large amount of acne on his face.

Ramirez was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The pregnant woman was treated and released at an area hospital for minor injuries. A second woman was present and also received minor injuries when she jumped out a window and escaped the residence during the incident. The juveniles were not physically injured.

“Enid police investigators continue to search for leads in this case, which is now classified as a homicide,” Jacobi said.

The captain said there was nothing to lead police to believe the burglary and robbery were drug related.

If you have any information about this crime, call the Enid Police Department non-emergency number at (580) 242-7000, call Crime Stoppers at 233-6233, or text keyword EPDTIP to 847411. Information also can be sent via the Enid PD app, available for iPhone and Android users.

You may earn a reward, remain anonymous and won’t be required to testify.