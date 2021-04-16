A 21-year-old Enid woman was arrested Friday afternoon on two felony complaints of making a bomb threat.
Amber Royal was arrested by Enid Police Department Sgt. Aaron Barber in connection to bomb threats made March 18 and 20 to the Tyson Foods plant at 4929 E. Willow, according to an EPD news release.
Through his investigation, Barber was able to identify Royal as a suspect. She was interviewed Friday and confessed to making to making the threats, according to the release.
At the time of the incidents, the plant in question was searched and a device was never located.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.