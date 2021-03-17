ENID, Okla. — A 22-year-old has been charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction amidst an investigation of an Enid man being shot in the face that uncovered a possible connected burglary.
Elijah Whitener, of Enid, was arrested Tuesday evening, March 16, 2021, following an interview with Sgt. Shawn Ramsey, an EPD detective, who was investigated a non-fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday, according to police. Whitener was booked into the Garfield County Detention Facility and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond. Charges were filed Wednesday morning, according to online court records.
Officers were at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center on an unrelated call when a 30-year-old man walked into the lobby at 3:18 a.m. after having been shot through the left cheek and tongue. Police believe he was shot with a a small caliber bullet, possibly a .22, according to Cass Rains, police spokesman. The shooting victim was transported to Oklahoma City to undergo reconstructive surgery, Rains reported.
Before being transported, the victim told officers he’d been walking his dog when he was approached by an unknown male he believed was asking for money. He said the shooter was white or light-skinned and wearing a dark hoodie, according to EPD.
Officers were sent to the area where the man said he’d been shot and found blood in the alleyway behind some apartments in the 1900 block of East Broadway. Officers also went into the victim’s apartment where they found blood, along with several firearms and a tooth on the couch, according to a police spokesman.
Soon after, EPD officer Jose Torres stopped Whitener near Sixth and Broadway because he matched the description given by the victim. Whitener was arrested in connection with outstanding city of Enid warrants, according to police, and was booked into jail on the warrants. A gun-shot residue test was performed on Whitener and he bonded out of jail that afternoon.
Video surveillance from the apartment complex shows two men approaching the victim’s apartment, one of whom appears to be Whitener. The men enters the apartment without force, and the second man later exits the apartment, video shows. Then the two other men appear at the doorway of the apartment, and the victim is seen jumping in pain and holding his face. The men then left the apartment, with the victim heading into the alley, according to police.
Ramsey obtained a warrant for Whitener’s arrest and during a search for Whitener spoke with a woman who admitted to committing a burglary March 11 with the victim and another man. She said the items stolen were taken to the victim’s apartment and a neighboring apartment.
Police say the other person involved in the burglary could be the second person who entered the victim’s apartment prior to him being shot.
Police still are interviewing those involved, and the shooting and possible burglary cases still are under investigation, Rains said.
