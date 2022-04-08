KINGFISHER, Okla. — A Kingfisher teenager died Thursday evening after apparently accidentally shooting himself, according to a report from Kingfisher Police Department.
According to the report, KPD responded to the 1000 block of 9th Street in Kingfisher at 7:44 p.m. Thursday and found a man rendering CPR to the 15-year-old teenager, whose name was not released by police, lying on the ground outside near the passenger side door of a truck.
Police were told the teenager was suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest and was unresponsive, the report states. The man continued with chest compressions as Kingfisher EMS arrived.
Although KPD redacted the victim’s name from its report and later refused to release his name, Kingfisher Times and Free Press said it confirmed he is Luke Strickland, a freshman and Kingfisher High School.
While on scene, KPD noticed Patrick Roedel, 18, appearing upset and pacing in the front yard of the residence. Police asked Roedel where he was when the teenager sustained the gunshot wound, and Roedel said he had been in the driver’s seat of the truck when the shooting occurred, according to the report.
During an interview at KPD, Roedel said he and the teenager had been driving out on rural roads and shooting the gun. According to the report, Roedel told police after they were finished shooting, Roedel unloaded the gun, placed the magazine on the center console of the truck, cleared the chamber and placed the gun in the door pocket of the driver’s side.
Roedel then stated they went to pick up a teenage girl to hang out. Upon arrival, Roedel said the teenager asked to see the gun again and the boy was playing with the gun and swinging it around while listening to music.
According to the report, Roedel called the teenage girl to see where she was, and after hanging up, he heard the magazine being inserted into the gun and the slide pulled back. Shortly after, Roedel said he heard a gunshot.
Roedel said the teenager dropped the gun, opened the door of the truck and attempted to get out, almost falling. Roedel said he ran to the passenger’s side of the truck and tried to hold the teenager up before running to the residence to get help, the report states. A woman at the residence stated she called 911 while her husband ran outside to render CPR.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in for assistance, but KPD said the incident is being investigated as an accidental shooting.
Kingfisher Public Schools released a letter addressing the teenager’s death on Friday.
“The loss of a peer, someone so young and full of potential, can be a difficult process for students, and reactions and methods of coping are going to be different for everyone,” the letter reads. “In order to help our students through this process, we have additional counselors on hand as well as the ministerial alliance for those who seek their comfort. We will also have a therapy dog on hand, and are giving our students opportunity and space to seek comfort form each other.”
Students will be allowed to attend any memorial services with permission from a parent or guardian, according to the letter.
“Please keep the family, friends, our students, staff and entire community in your thoughts and prayers as they move through this unfathomable journey,” according to the letter.
