ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department has identified the three people arrested Friday night, Feb. 18, 2022, in connection to the fatal shooting of a clerk during a robbery earlier that day.
Jose Zamarron, 18; James Parker, 21; and Alejandro Ahumada, 17, were each arrested on complaints of first-degree murder, conjoint robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to Enid police.
Zamarron and Ahumada also were booked on complaints of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
At 2:24 a.m. Friday, a 911 call was received reporting a shooting at Maine Street Mini Mart, 1602 E. Maine.
A person fueling a vehicle called 911 after seeing three men enter the store and then hearing gunshots, according to Enid police. The caller fled the scene after hearing the gunshots.
Officers arrived at the Mini Mart and found the clerk, later identified as 34-year-old Kristopher Osborn, had been shot, according to EPD. The store also appeared to have been robbed.
Responding officers performed life-saving efforts, but medical personnel who arrived on the scene pronounced Osborn dead, according to police.
Detectives were called out to the scene and began their investigation.
Later Friday morning, a woman contacted the department and reported Parker told her he had done something bad and would likely be going away, according to police.
Detectives found Parker asleep on the floor in an apartment on East Randolph. Parker was taken into custody and brought to EPD for questioning.
During his interview, Parker admitted to Detectives John Cunningham and Robin Bench to taking part in the robbery with Zamarron and Ahumada, according to EPD.
Zamarron was located and questioned about his involvement in the murder and robbery.
During his interview, police said Zamarron admitted to intentionally shooting Osborn during the robbery being committed with Parker and Ahumada.
Zamarron also admitted to committing a drive-by shooting that occurred the night of Feb. 12, police reported. No injuries were reported in the shooting, but a residence in the 300 block of East Illinois was damaged.
Ahumada admitted to his involvement in the robbery with Parker and Zamarron during his interview with police, according to EPD.
Because Osborn died during the commission of the felony armed robbery, Parker and Ahumada are being charged with first-degree murder.
Parker and Zamarron were both booked into the Garfield County Detention Facility. Ahumada, who turns 18 in seven days, is in custody outside of Garfield County.
“This was a group effort by our Patrol Division, administration, civilian staff, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office investigators and our Detective Division,” Lt. Bryan Hart said in an EPD press release.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
