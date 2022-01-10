ENID, Okla. — Police have identified a man who was found dead on Northern Oklahoma College's Enid campus on Sunday morning, and officials say his death does not appear suspicious.
Enid Police Department responded to report of a man lying on the ground on the northeast corner of University and Maine at 10:53 a.m., according to Lt. Bryan Hart, and upon arriving found 54-year-old Bobby Gordineer, of Enid, deceased. EPD detectives and the Medical Examiner's Officer were requested to the scene, and a preliminary investigation was conducted.
Gordineer was not experiencing homelessness, Hart said, and was not believed to be associated with NOC.
The cause of Gordineer's death is unknown, Hart said, "but it doesn't look suspicious" to police. Gordineer's body was transported to Oklahoma City for an autopsy.
The area was blocked off for about five hours Sunday, and NOC released a safety alert on Sunday afternoon, asking faculty, staff, students and visitors to avoid the area.
The investigation is still open pending the ME's report, according to EPD.
