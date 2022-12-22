ENID, Okla. — Marshall Etter and his grandson Silas were just about to walk into Jumbo Foods on 30th when a police officer got out of his vehicle and stopped him.
Enid Police Department Lt. Roberto Norton then handed Etter a $50 bill, which Etter was not expecting at all on a Wednesday afternoon.
“This feels really good. It was definitely a big surprise,” he said.
Etter was one of several community members in Enid who randomly received $50 from EPD officers as a way to spread holiday cheer.
EPD has been doing this annually for many years now, which began when an anonymous donor gave $1,000 to the department for officers to hand out the during the holiday season.
The tradition has continued ever since, and Chief Bryan Skaggs said doing this every year is one way for EPD to build relationships with members of the local community and “make their day brighter.”
“We’re just going out and giving somebody else some Christmas cheer ... and it’s always enjoyable to help somebody out,” Skaggs said.
EPD spokesperson Cass Rains added the interaction with the public is good for the officers, too.
“It’s fun for the officers to be able to have such a positive interaction with folks,” he said.
Calvin Thornton had been riding a bicycle on Broadway when Norton stopped him at the intersection near 11th and handed him $50.
Thornton said he didn’t expect to receive the money but that it came just in time to buy groceries.
“It’s a pretty nice thing,” he said.
Norton said it was rewarding to give back to the Enid community and help people out during the holidays, adding that seeing each individual’s reaction to receiving $50 is fantastic.
“We’re community servants and are there for them,” Norton said. “This is a way that we can give back to them for being supportive of us throughout the year.”
