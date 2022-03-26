ENID, Okla. — For the past month, Braxton Boster has been practically glued to the seat of his brand-new bicycle.
The 3-year-old loves spending time outdoors, so he was excited when his mother, Balee Stuart, bought the orange-and- black, 16-inch Mongoose Mutant Kids BMX-Style bicycle — which Boster picked out specifically — for him after Valentine’s Day.
Boster’s bicycle, however, was stolen earlier this week. In a social media post, Stuart asked community members for help locating the bicycle and reported the theft to Enid Police Department on Wednesday.
One member of EPD saw the post and decided to do something about it, and with the help of Walmart Supercenter in Enid, EPD’s B-shift patrol officers were able to deliver an identical bicycle to Boster on Thursday afternoon.
“Stuff like this makes you feel good — knowing your community came together to help a child like this,” Stuart said. “It was definitely a blessing, for sure.”
Stuart said Boster, who loves spending time outdoors, enjoyed being able to ride his first “big-kid” bicycle, which had been accidentally left outside Tuesday night.
After Stuart noticed the bicycle was gone Wednesday, she searched around the apartment complex but didn’t see it anywhere. Boster was upset when Stuart told him the bicycle likely had been taken.
Then, after EPD reached out to her, Stuart told Boster he would be getting a new bicycle.
“They pulled up, and he saw the orange tires (of the bicycle) behind the police cruiser,” Stuart said. “He was excited.”
EPD spokesperson Cass Rains said Boster was a little shy when the officers arrived.
“At first, he was pretty apprehensive and ... was hiding behind (Stuart),” Rains said. “Then, he started to check the tires and the brakes, and he hopped on and was ready to go.”
The officers also gave Boster a lock for the bicycle and a bag full of EPD goodies. In return, Boster gave them cookies as a way to thank you.
And Boster is thankful. Stuart said her son kept telling her to “thank the police” all Friday morning.
“(Boster) really loves police officers. Every time he sees them, he wants to go say ‘hi’ or something like that, ... so seeing as many as he did yesterday, he was in shock,” Stuart said. “He’s going to remember this.”
The Enid community, Rains said, “takes care” of EPD, so whenever possible, the department wants to give back as much as it can.
“This specific incident tugged at the heartstrings,” Rains said. “It’s important to have a bike when you’re 3 years old, so we just wanted to make sure (Boster) had one.”
EPD is asking anyone with information about the stolen bicycle to contact EPD. The case number is 2022-2387.
