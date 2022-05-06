ENID, Okla. — A little over one week has passed since the Enid community was shocked by the news of a 2-year-old girl’s sexual assault and homicide.
Caliyah Guyton was pronounced dead at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center after being found in the Grand Prairie Hotel’s swimming pool in the early morning hours of April 28.
Enid Police Department arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger later that same morning, and Geiger, who recently had been released from Department of Corrections custody, was charged first-degree murder, first-degree rape, kidnapping and first-degree burglary.
Ever since, EPD has continued investigating Guyton’s death, said spokesman Cass Rains.
“Police have been conducting follow-up interviews, processing the evidence and submitting evidence for testing — just continuing to look at everything that’s been gathered and getting everything nailed down,” Rains said.
Multiple people, including Grand Prairie staff members and Guyton’s family members, were interviewed prior to Geiger being charged, and Rains said a few new witnesses have been interviewed to help establish timelines and verify statements made.
No new information has been discovered, Rains said, but the investigation is ongoing. Guyton’s parents and grandparents have been cooperating with the investigation.
Lt. Bryan Hart said arrests are made based on probable cause and evidence.
“All aspects of this incident are being investigated, with every individual involved being interviewed,” Hart said. “We appreciate the overwhelming support and appreciation from the public. However, they need to be mindful that these investigations take time. Social media is not the place for trial and conviction, and caution needs to be exercised when rushing to judgment.”
Rains said Geiger has not confessed to committing the crimes. Geiger did, however, admit to occupying two rooms at the Grand Prairie Hotel and to speaking with and offering snacks to Guyton on April 28.
Geiger’s bond was denied, and his next court appearance is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on June 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.