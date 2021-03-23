ENID, Okla. — The rescheduled Police Civil Service Commission meeting Wednesday will include a briefing by Enid Police Department Chief Brian O’Rourke and administrative staff on “relevant police operational issues.”
The rescheduled meeting will take place at noon on Wednesday in the training center of Enid Fire Department, 410 W. Garriott
Enid city commissioners last week tabled an ordinance proposal that would require police officers to collect more demographic data — though O’Rourke said the meeting wouldn’t necessarily include discussion of Commissioner Ben Ezzell’s proposal.
“We’re going to talk about where we’re at in policy, formulation, redoing our policy manual,” O’Rourke said. “We’ll talk about some stats on use of force, some stats on officer complaints, stats on pursuits — things like that. Just different operational things.”
O’Rourke said EPD is running more statistics that will be made public and that the public meeting is “another step in being more transparent.”
The original meeting last week was rescheduled because the chief’s conference room was determined to be too small for the anticipated number of attendees to allow for social distancing, and the necessary venue change would have been too late to have followed the 48-hour notice required by the state Open Meeting Act.
O’Rourke said the training center can hold around 30 or more people.
The commissioners, along with City Attorney Carol Lahman, also will consider whether to go into executive session, which is closed to the public, to discuss and review civil service examinations and city charter provisions for selecting the position of EPD captain.
The board will reconvene to take any necessary action, including selection of examination and setting a date for testing.
Members of the commission include five Enid residents: Ryan Jackson, Ron Garrison, Scott Northcutt, Milton Mitchell and EPD Capt. Gary Fuxa, who acts as secretary to the commission.
