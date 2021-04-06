ENID, Okla. — A new chairman and an assistant chairman were selected for Enid Police Civil Service Commission at its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The new chairman of the commission is Scott Northcutt, with Ron Garrison as the new assistant chairman.
The other members of the five-person commission are Ryan Jackson, Milton Mitchell and Enid Police Department Capt. Gary Fuxa, who acts as secretary.
The two positions are up for grabs each year, and the two will take on their roles immediately.
The term for commissioners is five years, so the process of selecting chairman and assistant chairman is cycled every year through the members, who are all Enid residents, except for Fuxa since he is with EPD.
In his role as chairman, Northcutt will run the commission’s meetings, and Garrison will step in if Northcutt is absent.
“Most of the meetings are interviewing people, talking, looking at what's recommended to hire and not based on their polygraphs, background checks, those things — that's usually what we're doing,” Northcutt said.
The commission was created by Enid City Charter and enforces rules for the qualification of officers and employment in EPD and for the “appointments and promotions, therein, and the examination, thereof," according to the city of Enid.
Commissioners Tuesday also reviewed applications for the position of patrol officer and selected a date for the patrol officer examination, which will be next week.
EPD’s next police academy, which will be in-house at EPD, is expected to begin in June, and ground has been broken on constructing the department’s new training center, 400 W. State. The training center will feature a 50-seat classroom and a virtual shooting simulation system.
The commissioners also convened into executive session, which is closed to the public, to discuss and review civil service examinations and city charter provisions for selecting the position of EPD captain.
After reconvening, commissioners selected a date for later this summer and adjourned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.