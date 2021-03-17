A meeting of Enid Police Civil Service Commission set for Thursday has been canceled after a needed change in venue would result in not providing enough required prior public notice.
The meeting originally was to be held at noon in the Enid Police Department building, but the police chief's conference room was determined to be too small to allow for the anticipated number of attendees and allow for social distancing, the department posted Wednesday afternoon on Facebook.
The meeting will be rescheduled as soon as possible to follow public meeting requirements, according to the department.
Any change of venue or time would require 48 hours of prior public notice, in accordance with the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act, so the meeting was canceled.
The only business included on the commission meeting's agenda as of Wednesday was a briefing on "relevant operational issues" by Chief Brian O'Rourke and administrative staff.
O'Rourke and civil service commission member Milton Mitchell said the board would discuss the department's data collection policy, which was talked about during Tuesday's Enid City Commission meeting, but said this discussion would be done during an executive session closed to the public and any action such as a vote would be public afterward.
Since it was created in 1937, the commission oversees and enforces all hires, promotions, firings and disciplinary actions of EPD officers, as well as examinations and hearings on written charges filed against officers.
Five members who are residents of Enid make up the commission, one of whom is a member of the Enid Police Department and acts as secretary to the commission.
