ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department Chief Brian O’Rourke will retire later this year at the end of August.
O’Rourke will depart from EPD on Aug. 31, about a week shy of a full 42 years with the department.
“It seemed good to get some new ideas — new blood to make changes, change with the times and serve the community,” O’Rourke said.
At its meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Police Civil Service Commission discussed the preparation of examinations and testing for the position of police chief.
Lt. Casey Von Schriltz, secretary for the commission, said testing for the position of chief includes a written portion and an oral portion, and anybody within the department who is qualified can apply.
The commission is deciding on a company to provide the tests, and Von Schriltz said the commission has narrowed it down to a few. Once the members decide on a company, they will set a firm testing date.
Candidates will have a period of 60 days to prepare and study before testing, O’Rourke said.
Von Schriltz said it’s hard to say how long the process will take, as the commission “wants to get it right.”
The commission will continue discussing the position of chief at its meeting next week, Von Schriltz said.
The next couple of months will continue with “business as usual,” O’Rourke said.
O’Rourke said he’s accomplished everything he wanted to in his 11 years as chief, most recently seeing ground broken on Enid’s new officer training center behind the department building.
“I think I’ve hit all my goals and objectives,” he said.
