ENID, Okla. — A Ford Mustang in an apparent street race attempted to evade police late Saturday during the Enid Cruise.
At 11:02 p.m., Enid Police Officer Jordan O’Reily was patrolling near Van Buren, where the Enid Cruise was taking place. He saw a red Ford Mustang, driven by 19-year-old Justin Lee Rabe, who appeared to be street-racing northbound on Van Buren at a very high rate of speed.
As O’Reilly reached Poplar, he reached speeds of 70 mph as he began to catch up to Rabe. The Ford hit a pothole on Poplar and appeared to go airborne, causing a large amount of sparks to come from beneath the vehicle, according to EPD reports.
The pursuit continued down residential streets, as Rabe failed to stop at two signs while reportedly reaching speeds of 75 mph.
Rabe began going north on Van Buren from Poplar and failed to stop at the red light. Rabe appeared to be trying to split lanes of traffic, causing drivers in both lanes to swerve off the road. O’Reilly had to travel at 118 mph to keep up with the Mustang, according to reports.
As the officer approached Phillips, he realized he could no longer see the Mustang and terminated his pursuit.
EPD Officer Florenzo Ortiz later advised O’Reilly that he found a red Mustang parked at a residence. Officers and deputies met at the home and identified the driver as Justin Rabe. There were two unidentified passengers also in the vehicle at the time of pursuit, according to EPD.
Officer Bradon Hoy said the driver was extremely nervous but denied involvement, stating he had just arrived at the residence but was not sure who lived there.
O’Reilly observed a broken piece of plastic on the undercarriage of the Mustang, which would have been consistent with bottoming out after going airborne.
Rabe was taken into custody, and the passengers confirmed that Rabe had been involved and did not pull over, according to EPD reports.
