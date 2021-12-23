ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department officers were working the scene of a suspected unattended death Thursday morning near Cherokee and Monroe.

Lt. Casey Von Schriltz said police were alerted at 8:41 a.m. and that he wouldn’t call the death suspicious, but cause was unknown at the time.

Von Schriltz said as of 10:50 a.m. detectives and officers were waiting on the Medical Examiner’s office and other EPD members to arrive before investigating the scene.

As of 11 a.m., the area was still blocked off on Monroe from Maine to Oklahoma and on Cherokee from Madison to Quincy.

