ENID, Okla. — A 68-year-old Enid man was arrested on two complaints of lewd molestation Wednesday.
David Albert Buckles was booked into Garfield County Detention Facility after Enid Police Department Detective Austin Lenamond received an investigation Wednesday in which Buckles was alleged to have sexually molested a 13-year-old girl, according to a press release from EPD.
During the course of this investigation, Buckles was located at his residence and consented to an interview at the police station.
In the interview with Lenamond, Buckles confessed to the crimes of lewd molestation against the reported victim, the release said.
The investigation is ongoing, according to EPD.
Parents may contact Lenamond at (580) 242-7000 if they have concerns for their children.
